Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson left a $1,000 tip at a Florida restaurant

Former Bengals wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson (he legally changed his last name in 2008 to reflect his football number, 85, later changing it back) is spreading some positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic, showing some love to a restaurant in Florida with a rather hefty tip and well wishes.
Havana's Cuban Cuisine, located in Cooper City, Florida — a city just outside of Johnson's Fort Lauderdale residence — posted a photo of the bill on Monday, May 18 via their Facebook page
Along with the photograph, they wrote a thank you to the NFL star for his generosity.
"We would like to thank Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson for his continued patronage. We greatly appreciate your generosity to our employees now during these most difficult times. Many blessings to you and your family. Thank you again," the post reads.
While the roughly 2,674% tip was quite abundant, it's the attitude we should all be taking when beginning to visit our local restaurants and bars. Our service folks are working hard and deserve all the support (both financially and through kindness) that we can give.
