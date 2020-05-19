Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Tip Jar

Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson left a $1,000 tip at a Florida restaurant

Posted By on Tue, May 19, 2020 at 2:50 PM

click to enlarge 93226951_2632485770363137_4451320536265650083_n-crop.jpeg
Former Bengals wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson (he legally changed his last name in 2008 to reflect his football number, 85, later changing it back) is spreading some positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic, showing some love to a restaurant in Florida with a rather hefty tip and well wishes.

Along with the photograph, they wrote a thank you to the NFL star for his generosity.



Havana's Cuban Cuisine, located in Cooper City, Florida — a city just outside of Johnson's Fort Lauderdale residence — posted a photo of the bill on Monday, May 18 via their Facebook page.
Along with the photograph, they wrote a thank you to the NFL star for his generosity.

"We would like to thank Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson for his continued patronage. We greatly appreciate your generosity to our employees now during these most difficult times. Many blessings to you and your family. Thank you again," the post reads.

While the roughly 2,674% tip was quite abundant, it's the attitude we should all be taking when beginning to visit our local restaurants and bars. Our service folks are working hard and deserve all the support (both financially and through kindness) that we can give.


This article was first published at our sister site CityBeat.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. As coronavirus cases climb in Florida, Tom Brady is selling $45 'immunity' vitamins Read More

  2. Epcot is quickly becoming one of Disney's biggest coronavirus headaches Read More

  3. In uncertain times, Cocoa Beach's latest hotel embraces the city's retro vibes Read More

  4. Mike Pence to visit Orlando nursing home on Wednesday to deliver PPE, will he wear a mask? Read More

  5. Publix makes a billion dollars during the coronavirus outbreak, while employees still lack hazard pay Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation