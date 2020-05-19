Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Heard

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

The Heard

Best of Orlando 2020 voting is underway and we want your voice heard, nice and loud

Posted By on Tue, May 19, 2020 at 5:17 PM

It's Best of Orlando time! Have you voted yet? It might seem like a really weird time to do this, but really it's a great time to shine the spotlight on the things you love about Orlando and the things you most look forward to doing when this dark cloud lifts.

So musicians, bar and venue owners and workers, music industry professionals, DJs, nightlife masterminds and dedicated party animals: Voting is open for round one until May 31, so it's high time to throw your hat in the ring and encourage friends, family and fans to nominate you.



Go to orlandoweekly.com/vote and VOTE. Tell us about the best live music spots, the best bars, the best musicians in all manner of genre and sub-sub-genre, and all your other favorite things about the city. This goes for you, too, shoppers, yoginis, sports fans, foodies, art lovers, festival-goers and all the rest ... tell us!

As always, we'll record your answers and share the results in August. Thanks for reading, and thanks for voting. The real best of Orlando is YOU.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

