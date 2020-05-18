Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Monday, May 18, 2020

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, May 18, 2020

Posted By on Mon, May 18, 2020 at 9:15 AM

Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Hey Cool Cats & Kittens Wanna Buy A Mask

Hey cool cats and kittens, our girl Carol Baskin is going into the mask business. - LINK



Chad and I discovered Orlando's Anger Management Rage Room a few weeks ago and it was probably the most productive hour we've had in months. - LINK

This is soooo cool! The Enzian Theater is teaming up with local businesses to put on a series of drive-in movies. The first sold out in a day, but there are three more planned. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

