Monday, May 18, 2020
Fingers crossed, Chris Stapleton announces rescheduled 2021 tour date at Orlando's Amway Center
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, May 18, 2020 at 4:37 PM
"
If the good lord's willing and the creek don't rise
," country star
Chris Stapleton
will be bringing his All-American Roadshow
to Orlando after all, just next year
after the coronavirus pandemic forced him to postpone all 2020 dates.
Stapleton announced the
rescheduled 2021 tour dates today
, and if all goes as planned, Stapleton will be ending the tour at the Amway Center on Nov. 12, 2021. And that will surely be a particularly poignant show.
Keep an eye on Stapleton's
social media
and the Amway Center's
website
for more updates. Ticketmaster already has a
ticketing link up
for the rescheduled Nov. 2021 date.
VIDEO
—
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags:
Chris Stapleton, Country, Singer, Orlando, Tour, Reschedule, Amway, Music, Concert, Image
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.