The Heard

Monday, May 18, 2020

The Heard

Fingers crossed, Chris Stapleton announces rescheduled 2021 tour date at Orlando's Amway Center

Posted By on Mon, May 18, 2020 at 4:37 PM

"If the good lord's willing and the creek don't rise," country star Chris Stapleton will be bringing his All-American Roadshow to Orlando after all, just next year after the coronavirus pandemic forced him to postpone all 2020 dates.

Stapleton announced the rescheduled 2021 tour dates today, and if all goes as planned, Stapleton will be ending the tour at the Amway Center on Nov. 12, 2021. And that will surely be a particularly poignant show.



Keep an eye on Stapleton's social media and the Amway Center's website for more updates. Ticketmaster already has a ticketing link up for the rescheduled Nov. 2021 date.



Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

