Facebook group 'Still Serving' helps local restaurants stay in business

Founder of Still Serving Heather Bedor has helped more than 300 local restaurants promote their business to continue serving.

A Facebook page dedicated to locals supporting local restaurants, Still Serving, has amassed nearly 3,000 members since March 18, all in the hopes of attracting patrons to restaurants that haven't given up serving locals and connecting restaurant owners to promote collaboration.

The page's founder Heather Bedor, is a hospitality industry consultant at Starlit Productions, and has helped more than 300 local restaurants continue serving despite the recent coronavirus shutdown.

The Still Serving logo was created by U.S. Marine veteran and founder of I Know A Guy T-Shirt & More Joe Giannini.