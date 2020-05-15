Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Friday, May 15, 2020

Bloggytown

WFTV Channel 9 anchor Martha Sugalski interrupted on air by 6-year-old son

Posted By on Fri, May 15, 2020 at 3:58 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT OF WFTV VIA LAUREN SEABROOK/TWITTER
  • Screenshot of WFTV via Lauren Seabrook/Twitter

Well, someone's grounded.

WFTV Channel 9 anchor Martha Sugalski's Thursday 6 p.m. newscast was interrupted by her 6-year-old son Heaton running into the room behind her, screaming, just as a segment about a Daytona Beach restaurant was ending.

Heaton dashed by Sugalski before she could introduce the next segment, also about the coronavirus pandemic, but she didn't miss a beat.

"Sorry about that," said Sugalski quickly, before continuing with barely a pause. "The Department of Labor issued new safety tips today for taxi cabs and ride share companies to help reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus. ..."

Heaton continued screaming in the background, as Sugalski listed off the new safety guidelines, her voice growing slightly more agitated from the noise. When she read the final tip, the phrase "crack open the windows for better air flow," came out as if she's desperate for someone to please crack open the room and let these kids out.

Later in the broadcast, Sugalski hugged Heaton on-air, to show viewers he's still alive and well.

"I was scared," said Heaton from his mom's arms. Her other son Maxwell took the blame online, tweeting his mom to say, "Hahahahaha @MarthaSugalski sorry for knocking on the door and scaring Heaton."

Sugalski joked back that he's now "out of the will."
click to enlarge The kid stays in the picture. - SCREENSHOT OF WFTV VIA LAUREN SEABROOK/TWITTER
  • Screenshot of WFTV via Lauren Seabrook/Twitter
  • The kid stays in the picture.
The clip was posted on Twitter by WFTV Channel 9 reporter Lauren Seabrook, who wrote "Ohhhh man, @MarthaSugalski just had the most REAL LIFE mom moment on tv," before later posting the clip and the message, "Hilarious! Shoutout to all the working moms doing it all right now!"
Viewers on Twitter have been appreciative, praising Sugalski for her composure, and because it's one of the cutest and most hilarious unscripted news interruptions of These Times.

"I watched it a few times, I sighed of relief I’m not alone AND shed a few tears bc this is the new normal and being a work from home parents is not easy!!" wrote one Twitter user. "My son did the same while I was on a virtual conference & I had to hold back lol."

"@MarthaSugalski we all appreciate you keeping it real, in the very real work from home environment so many families [are] in right now. Lol. Love it," wrote another.

"Working moms - we got this!" Sugalski wrote back.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

