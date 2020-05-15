Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Friday, May 15, 2020

Running list of Orlando-area restaurants reopening

Posted By on Fri, May 15, 2020 at 1:33 PM

Here's our ever-growing list of restaurants in the Orlando and Winter Park area reopening during Phase 1. We will do our best to keep on top of all the restaurants as they make their decisions, but it's best to call for details before you head out. If we've missed a restaurant you own, work at, or simply love, let us know at dining@orlandoweekly.com. And ground rules: This is a no-judgment zone. Let's allow every business to do what they think is best for them and their employees, whether that's to reopen, to stick with takeout or to stay closed altogether.

Everything seems to be up in the air at this time, but one day soon, it'll all settle down (cue the "Ambiguity Song")!





Location Details Better Than Sex
1905 N. Orange Ave.
Ivanhoe Village
Orlando, FL
407-761-8949
6-10 p.m. Thursday-Sunday
Sweets
Map

Location Details Cocina 214
151 E. Welbourne Ave.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
407-790-7997
Mexican
Map

Location Details Dexter's New Standard
1035 N. Orlando Ave
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
407-636-4995
Music Club and American
Map

Location Details Enzo's Restaurant on the Lake
1130 S. Highway 17-92
North
Longwood, FL
(407) 834-6647
Lunch 11:30am-2pm Friday; Dinner 6pm-10pm Tuesday-Saturday
European and Italian
Map

Location Details The Glass Knife
The Glass Knife
276 S. Orlando Ave.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
407-500-2253
Sweets, Coffee house (independent), American, Bakery and Desserts
Map

Location Details The Hammered Lamb
The Hammered Lamb
1235 N. Orange Ave.
Central
Orlando, FL
407-704-3200
Bar/Pub
Map

Location Details Hillstone
215 S. Orlando Ave.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
(407) 740-4005
11am-10pm Sunday-Thursday; 11am-11pm Friday-Saturday
American, Barbecue and Steakhouse
Map

Location Details Pepe's Cantina - Winter Park
433 W. New England Ave.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
321-972-4881
Mexican
Map

Location Details Rocco's Italian Grille
400 S. Orlando Ave.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
407-644-7770
Italian
Map

Location Details Santiago's Bodega
802 Virginia Drive
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
407-412-6979
Tapas and Spanish
Map

Location Details The Stubborn Mule
100 S. Eola Drive
South Eola
Orlando, FL
407-730-3400
Breakfast/Brunch, Bar/Pub and Modern American
Map

Location Details Tap Room at Dubsdread
549 W. Par St.
Central
Orlando, FL
(407) 650-0100
11am-10pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-11pm Friday-Saturday, 11am-9pm Sunday
American
Map

Location Details Teak Neighborhood Grill
Teak Neighborhood Grill
6400 Time Square Ave.
West
Orlando, FL
407-313-5111
Burgers and American
Map

Location Details The Waterfront
4201 S. Orange Ave.
South
Orlando, FL
407-866-0468
Seafood
Map

Location Details Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill
1514 E. Buena Vista Drive
Disney
Lake Buena Vista, FL
407-815-2100
Contemporary
Map

Location Details World of Beer - Downtown Orlando
World of Beer - Downtown Orlando
431 E. Central Blvd.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
Pub Grub and Bar/Pub
Map




