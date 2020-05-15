Pizza Bruno, New Standard and Taste of Chengdu among Orlando restaurants reopening with some limitations

click to enlarge Photo courtesy the New Standard

As Gov. Ron DeSantis and other local leaders slowly parcel out the new rules and guidelines of the phased reopening, we are starting to hear from restaurants about how they're handling the new now. Some are reconfiguring dining rooms, some are expanding outside seating, some are sticking with takeout and delivery only for now.Over at the New Standard, they've moved tables farther apart indoors and outdoors, and they are giving diners single-use menus that will go in the recycle bin after customers order. All employees will wear masks and gloves, and there will be hand sanitizer on the table.Starting today (Friday, May 15), Curry Ford's Pizza Bruno will offer full service on their patio. The dining room won't reopen for a while – they are taking advantage of the lockdown to do some repair and renovation – but if the weather holds, it's a perfect time to inhabit those picnic tables. Phone-in takeout will continue for the time being, and just like the weather, that might not last either, so jump on it.Taste of Chengdu on West Colonial is one of Orlando's best authentic Sichuan restaurants. (As is so often the case in Orlando, you can't judge by the outside.) Chef Xiong "Tiger" Tang announced today that the restaurant will take limited dine-in patrons, by reservation only, Tuesday-Sunday.Also, not to preach but I guess I'm gonna preach: Dining in a restaurant is a, not a right. (Lemme say it again for those in the back: No one owes you anything, pal, least of all that tiramisu.) So please, don't go out to eat if you aren't going to tip well. Don't go out to eat if you're going to complain about the new guidelines restaurateurs have to (and should!) follow. Don't nitpick every little thing; remember that everyone is as stressed, possibly more stressed, as you are, and be gracious.go out to eat to support the local economy, both the owners and the workers. We're all in this together!And finally, we will start a running list of reopening restaurants in another blog post. Please send us any of your favorites if you don't see them there. And in the spirit of the above, please keep in mind that there's no way for us to keep up with every restaurant as they make decisions and change their minds during this period of uncertainty – please be gracious and share any info you have if you think we got it wrong. We appreciate you!