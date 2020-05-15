Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 15, 2020

Tip Jar

Pizza Bruno, New Standard and Taste of Chengdu among Orlando restaurants reopening with some limitations

Posted By on Fri, May 15, 2020 at 12:10 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY THE NEW STANDARD
  • Photo courtesy the New Standard

As Gov. Ron DeSantis and other local leaders slowly parcel out the new rules and guidelines of the phased reopening, we are starting to hear from restaurants about how they're handling the new now. Some are reconfiguring dining rooms, some are expanding outside seating, some are sticking with takeout and delivery only for now.

Over at the New Standard, they've moved tables farther apart indoors and outdoors, and they are giving diners single-use menus that will go in the recycle bin after customers order. All employees will wear masks and gloves, and there will be hand sanitizer on the table.



Starting today (Friday, May 15), Curry Ford's Pizza Bruno will offer full service on their patio. The dining room won't reopen for a while – they are taking advantage of the lockdown to do some repair and renovation – but if the weather holds, it's a perfect time to inhabit those picnic tables. Phone-in takeout will continue for the time being, and just like the weather, that might not last either, so jump on it.

Taste of Chengdu on West Colonial is one of Orlando's best authentic Sichuan restaurants. (As is so often the case in Orlando, you can't judge by the outside.) Chef Xiong "Tiger" Tang announced today that the restaurant will take limited dine-in patrons, by reservation only, Tuesday-Sunday.

Also, not to preach but I guess I'm gonna preach: Dining in a restaurant is a privilege, not a right. (Lemme say it again for those in the back: No one owes you anything, pal, least of all that tiramisu.) So please, don't go out to eat if you aren't going to tip well. Don't go out to eat if you're going to complain about the new guidelines restaurateurs have to (and should!) follow. Don't nitpick every little thing; remember that everyone is as stressed, possibly more stressed, as you are, and be gracious. Do go out to eat to support the local economy, both the owners and the workers. We're all in this together!

And finally, we will start a running list of reopening restaurants in another blog post. Please send us any of your favorites if you don't see them there. And in the spirit of the above, please keep in mind that there's no way for us to keep up with every restaurant as they make decisions and change their minds during this period of uncertainty – please be gracious and share any info you have if you think we got it wrong. We appreciate you!

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pulse memorial mural at the LGBT+ Center Orlando vandalized with white supremacist stickers Read More

  2. Rollins College cutting 15 percent of staff across all departments Read More

  3. Last remaining Gooding's store closes with other retailers in Crossroads plaza outside Walt Disney World Read More

  4. Sen. Rick Scott, other republicans oppose additional stimulus funds Read More

  5. Protesters leave body bags on the steps of Florida’s state capitol Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation