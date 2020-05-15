Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Friday, May 15, 2020

New Orlando metal project Perversion drops unapologetically retro and seamy Bandcamp demo

Posted By on Fri, May 15, 2020 at 3:53 PM

If you follow have followed the louder end of the Orlando underground for the last few years, you've no doubt seen some of combination of Autarx, Manic and the Depressives, or the black metal trio Von Nacht at grittier grittier venues around town. The common denominator in all of these projects is vocalist and guitarist Sarah Slave, and she's been working diligently on some new and different sounds while sheltering in place for the past couple of months.

We've heard a lot of good music that's come out of quarantine here in Orlando across genres, but Sarah's new solo project Perversion is swiftly elbowing its way to the front of the line. There's a five-song demo on Bandcamp that is pure sleazy, metal goodness, with a look and a sound somewhere between Girlschool, Bitch, Iron Maiden, W.AS.P. and the Plasmatics,



The whole affair kicks off with a high pitched scream that Judas Priest's Rob Halford would be proud of, and then it's non-stop kinetic 1980s metal fury all the way. Unapologetically retro in intent with powerhouse vocals and soaring guitar solos, Perversion is all at once familiar and very new, a soundtrack to how temporally dislocated we've been feeling. Bootleg this on a cassette, and play loud on a boombox.



— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

