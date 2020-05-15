Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Heard

Friday, May 15, 2020

The Heard

Local sludge-rock devastators the Ludes to livestream from Will's Pub tonight

Posted By on Fri, May 15, 2020 at 11:45 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY WILL'S PUB/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Will's Pub/Facebook
Southern sludge maestros the Ludes would surely prefer to perform in gloriously sweaty real life  be it Lou's, Will's or any seedy dive with an unsuspecting PA  but they were early adopters of livestreaming shows, having taken part in Andy Matchett's No Days Off telethon back in March. Tonight, they'll be riding the 5G waves again, this time headlining Will's Pub's Stay at Home concert series.

Special guests are promised and expect state-of-the-art stage banter in between generous slices of caveman stomp.



The Ludes take the internet tonight, May 15, at 9 p.m. Watch the carnage on the Will's Pub Facebook page.


— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

