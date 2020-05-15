Local sludge-rock devastators the Ludes to livestream from Will's Pub tonight

Southern sludge maestros the Ludes would surely prefer to perform in gloriously sweaty real life – be it Lou's, Will's or any seedy dive with an unsuspecting PA – but they were early adopters of livestreaming shows, having taken part in Andy Matchett's No Days Off telethon back in March. Tonight, they'll be riding the 5G waves again, this time headlining Will's Pub's Stay at Home concert series.
Special guests are promised and expect state-of-the-art stage banter in between generous slices of caveman stomp.