Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 15, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Friday, May 15, 2020

Posted By on Fri, May 15, 2020 at 8:30 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

The Governor Extends Bans On Evictions



Keep Orlando going is everyone's goal, but there's no question our service oriented population has been hit, and hit hard. The Governor says he'll expand his ban on evictions, let's hope landlords keep the promise. - LINK

It's the end of the era for one of the oldest independent grocery stores in Central Florida. Gooding's is shuttering its final location. - LINK

On Wednesday, Disney Springs will reopen some of it's third party restaurants and shops. Wolfgang Puck wants you to know they'll be ready and open for business. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of Magic 107.7

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pulse memorial mural at the LGBT+ Center Orlando vandalized with white supremacist stickers Read More

  2. Rollins College cutting 15 percent of staff across all departments Read More

  3. Last remaining Gooding's store closes with other retailers in Crossroads plaza outside Walt Disney World Read More

  4. Protesters leave body bags on the steps of Florida’s state capitol Read More

  5. Sen. Rick Scott, other republicans oppose additional stimulus funds Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation