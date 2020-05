Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Friday, May 15, 2020

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

Keep Orlando going is everyone's goal, but there's no question our service oriented population has been hit, and hit hard. The Governor says he'll expand his ban on evictions, let's hope landlords keep the promise. - LINK It's the end of the era for one of the oldest independent grocery stores in Central Florida. Gooding's is shuttering its final location. - LINK On Wednesday, Disney Springs will reopen some of it's third party restaurants and shops. Wolfgang Puck wants you to know they'll be ready and open for business. - LINK