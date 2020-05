Beermoney UNLTD and the Grand Collab are throwing a virtual Social Distancing bash this weekend

click image Photo courtesy Grand Collab/Instagram

Beermoney UNLTD

are

Beermoney UNLTD,

J Biz & Juni Ali, Redd Sympkins, and Mehsi. Hosting duties will be assumed by the folks behind the Locally Fresh Podcast , and there's even a virtual venue

–

the Nook on Robinson. Not bad for a Saturday night on the couch.





Despite not being able to throw shows and parties, the Grand Collab and Beermoney UNLTD hustling hard. Masterminding the stacked Stay Up Homiez virtual fest, member Shinobi Stalin releasing a new album, and now this weekend's Twitch show, Social Distancing Event, with some innovative partnerships.The event features sets from