The Heard

Thursday, May 14, 2020



Beermoney UNLTD and the Grand Collab are throwing a virtual Social Distancing bash this weekend

Posted By on Thu, May 14, 2020 at 11:56 AM

click image Beermoney UNLTD - PHOTO COURTESY GRAND COLLAB/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo courtesy Grand Collab/Instagram
  • Beermoney UNLTD
Despite not being able to throw shows and parties, the Grand Collab and Beermoney UNLTD are hustling hard. Masterminding the stacked Stay Up Homiez virtual fest, member Shinobi Stalin releasing a new album, and now this weekend's Twitch show, Social Distancing Event, with some innovative partnerships.

The event features sets from Beermoney UNLTD, J Biz & Juni Ali, Redd Sympkins, and Mehsi. Hosting duties will be assumed by the folks behind the Locally Fresh Podcast, and there's even a virtual venue  the Nook on Robinson. Not bad for a Saturday night on the couch.

The Beermoney UNLTD Social Distance Event is on Saturday, May 16, at 7 p.m. Tune in to the Grand Collab's Twitch channel.


— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Calendar

