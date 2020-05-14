Thursday, May 14, 2020
Beermoney UNLTD and the Grand Collab are throwing a virtual Social Distancing bash this weekend
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, May 14, 2020 at 11:56 AM
click image
Photo courtesy Grand Collab/Instagram
Beermoney UNLTD
Despite not being able to throw shows and parties, the
Grand Collab
and
Beermoney UNLTD are
hustling hard. Masterminding the stacked Stay Up Homiez virtual fest, member
Shinobi Stalin releasing
a new album, and now this weekend's Twitch show,
Social Distancing Event,
with some innovative partnerships.
The event features sets from
Beermoney UNLTD, J Biz & Juni Ali, Redd Sympkins, and Mehsi. Hosting duties will be assumed by the folks behind the Locally Fresh Podcast, and there's even a virtual venue – the Nook on Robinson. Not bad for a Saturday night on the couch.
VIDEO
— Please follow
CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags:
Beermoney UNLTD, Shinobi Stalin, WordChemist, MarzMello, Locally Fresh Podcast, Social Distance Event, Image
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.