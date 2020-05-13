These Orange County museums and galleries are open or reopening soon

click to enlarge

CityArts

39 S. Magnolia Ave. Orlando, FL 32801

Reopened: May, 12th

Open Days: Tuesday - Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Limited admittance. Staff will be wearing masks. Guests are required to wear a mask. Other precautions: Guests will be required to check-in and fill out a short survey at the front desk. Multiple hand sanitizer stations will be accessible for all guests and highly recommended. Temperature scans will be taken at the discretion of CityArts staff. Guests will be advised to follow recommended social distancing markers located on the floor of each gallery and walkway. Markers have been placed throughout the building to follow the CDC's recommendations of staying at least six feet apart. The recommended gallery viewing route is right to left. Only 2 people are permitted to use the elevator at one time, unless a party of 3+, from the same household, wishes to use the elevator.



Haitian Museum of Art & Culture

2870 Mirella Ct Apt-8205 Windermere, Fl 34786

Reopened: May, 7th

Open Wednesday-Saturday by appointment only

Limited admittance. Staff will be wearing masks. Guests are required to wear a mask.



Snap! Space



