These Orange County museums and galleries are open or reopening soon

Museums, galleries and other cultural centers around Orange County are gradually reopening in May. A few are already open, while others plan to welcome guests over the next month. Face masks and social distancing are required, but you can venture out and discover art and culture in-person again.Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs released a list on Wednesday outlining which institutions are reopening and what precautions they're taking to keep staff and members of the public safe.So far, Snap! Space, the Haitian Museum of Art & Culture and CityArts have all reopened, with Bronze Kingdom opening Thursday. Here's a rundown.Reopened: May, 7thOpen Days: Thursday - Saturday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.Staff will be wearing masks. Guests are required to wear a mask. Other precautions: Masks encouraged, stanchions for 6 feet distancing, enter front door exit through the back, sanitizers provided for visitorsReopen: May, 28thDays, hours and protocol have yet to be announced.Reopen: May, 28thOpen Days: Thursday - Sunday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.Limited admittance. Staff will be wearing masks. Guests are required to wear a mask. Other precautions: Guests entering our Gallery or History Museums are required to wear masks, while they are optional in our outdoor gardens. Groups will be limited to 10 or less and the Gallery and History museums are limited to 15 guests at a time. Extra cleaning measures are being taken regularly and hand sanitizer will be available for guests. Admission desk will have a plexi shield and touch free payment options. Signage to remind guests to follow social distance guidelines.Reopen: June, 1stOpen Days: Monday - Friday, 10 a.m - 4 p.m.Staff will be wearing masks. Guests are required to wear a maskReopen: June, 2ndOpen Days: Tuesday - SundayHours: Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.Limited admittance. Staff will be wearing masks. Guests are required to wear a mask. Other precautions: We are still determining our reopening Covid-19 Protocol. They will be announced soon.Reopen: June, 2nd (tentative)Days, hours and protocol to be announced.Reopen: June, 15thOpen Days: Monday - SaturdayHours: Mon - Fri 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. except holiday weekends.Staff will be wearing masks. Guests are encouraged to wear a mask. Other precautions: Hand sanitizers available.Reopen: To be announcedOpen Days: To be announcedLimited admittance. Staff will be wearing masks. Guests are required to wear a mask. Other precautions: Hand sanitizer, frequent cleanings, no touch policy, no events or tours.If you missed Orange County's recent Downtown Sculpture Tour, you can watch the tour video here and learn about the artists included here