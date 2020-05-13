These Orange County museums and galleries are open or reopening soon

click to enlarge
Museums, galleries and other cultural centers around Orange County are gradually reopening in May. A few are already open, while others plan to welcome guests over the next month. Face masks and social distancing are required, but you can venture out and discover art and culture in-person again.
Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs released a list on
Wednesday outlining which institutions are reopening and what precautions they're taking to keep staff and members of the public safe.
So far, Snap! Space, the Haitian Museum of Art & Culture and CityArts have all reopened, with Bronze Kingdom opening Thursday. Here's a rundown.
Already Open
CityArts
39 S. Magnolia Ave. Orlando, FL 32801
Reopened: May, 12th
Open Days: Tuesday - Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Limited admittance. Staff will be wearing masks. Guests are required to wear a mask. Other precautions: Guests will be required to check-in and fill out a short survey at the front desk. Multiple hand sanitizer stations will be accessible for all guests and highly recommended. Temperature scans will be taken at the discretion of CityArts staff. Guests will be advised to follow recommended social distancing markers located on the floor of each gallery and walkway. Markers have been placed throughout the building to follow the CDC's recommendations of staying at least six feet apart. The recommended gallery viewing route is right to left. Only 2 people are permitted to use the elevator at one time, unless a party of 3+, from the same household, wishes to use the elevator.
Haitian Museum of Art & Culture
2870 Mirella Ct Apt-8205 Windermere, Fl 34786
Reopened: May, 7th
Open Wednesday-Saturday by appointment only
Limited admittance. Staff will be wearing masks. Guests are required to wear a mask.
Snap! Space
1013 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando 32803
Reopened: May, 7th
Open Days: Thursday - Saturday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Staff will be wearing masks. Guests are required to wear a mask. Other precautions: Masks encouraged, stanchions for 6 feet distancing, enter front door exit through the back, sanitizers provided for visitors
Opening Thursday
Bronze Kingdom: African Art Gallery-Museum
Fashion Square Mall, 3201 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803
Reopen: May, 28th
Days, hours and protocol have yet to be announced.
Opening May 28
Art & History Museums - Maitland
231 W Packwood Ave. Maitland, FL 32751
Reopen: May, 28th
Open Days: Thursday - Sunday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Limited admittance. Staff will be wearing masks. Guests are required to wear a mask. Other precautions: Guests entering our Gallery or History Museums are required to wear masks, while they are optional in our outdoor gardens. Groups will be limited to 10 or less and the Gallery and History museums are limited to 15 guests at a time. Extra cleaning measures are being taken regularly and hand sanitizer will be available for guests. Admission desk will have a plexi shield and touch free payment options. Signage to remind guests to follow social distance guidelines.
Opening June 1
Leesburg Center for the Arts
429 W. Magnolia St. Leesburg Florida 34748
Reopen: June, 1st
Open Days: Monday - Friday, 10 a.m - 4 p.m.
Staff will be wearing masks. Guests are required to wear a mask
Opening June 2
Orlando Museum of Art
2416 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803
Reopen: June, 2nd
Open Days: Tuesday - Sunday
Hours: Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Limited admittance. Staff will be wearing masks. Guests are required to wear a mask. Other precautions: We are still determining our reopening Covid-19 Protocol. They will be announced soon.
Mennello Museum of American Art
429 W. Magnolia St. Leesburg Florida 34748
Reopen: June, 2nd (tentative)
Days, hours and protocol to be announced.
Opening June 15
Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts
344 E Kennedy Blvd, Eatonville, FL 32751
Reopen: June, 15th
Open Days: Monday - Saturday
Hours: Mon - Fri 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. except holiday weekends.
Staff will be wearing masks. Guests are encouraged to wear a mask. Other precautions: Hand sanitizers available.
To be Announced
Cornell Fine Arts Museum
1000 Holt Avenue Winter Park FL 32789
Reopen: To be announced
Open Days: To be announced
Limited admittance. Staff will be wearing masks. Guests are required to wear a mask. Other precautions: Hand sanitizer, frequent cleanings, no touch policy, no events or tours.
If you missed Orange County's recent Downtown Sculpture Tour, you can watch the tour video here
and learn about the artists included here
.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.