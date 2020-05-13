Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Slipknot cancels all summer tour plans, including Orlando Knotfest date in June

Posted By on Wed, May 13, 2020 at 12:35 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY SLIPKNOT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Slipknot/Facebook
Masked metal bashers Slipknot have announced the cancellation of all live activities scheduled for the near future including overseas dates, their music cruise and their massive U.S. package tour Knotfest.

In a statement posted to their Twitter, the band ran down the status of all summer events:



Unfortunately, Slipknot's 2020 touring, including the North American Knotfest roadshow, Knotfest UK and Knotfest at Sea, will not be happening. The band looks forward to performing for its fans again, and will do so when everyone's safety can be assured. All ticket holders will be emailed directly with refund options. 

Knotfest was supposed to hit Orlando's Amway Center in June as one of only two Florida dates. Presumably a new tour itinerary will be posted as touring becomes feasible.

— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

