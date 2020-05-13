Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Slipknot cancels all summer tour plans, including Orlando Knotfest date in June
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, May 13, 2020 at 12:35 PM
Photo courtesy Slipknot/Facebook
Masked metal bashers Slipknot
have announced the cancellation of all live activities scheduled for the near future including overseas dates, their music cruise
and their massive U.S. package tour Knotfest.
In a statement posted to their Twitter
, the band ran down the status of all summer events:
Unfortunately, Slipknot's 2020 touring, including the North American Knotfest roadshow, Knotfest UK and Knotfest at Sea, will not be happening. The band looks forward to performing for its fans again, and will do so when everyone's safety can be assured. All ticket holders will be emailed directly with refund options.
Knotfest was supposed to hit Orlando's Amway Center
in June as one of only two Florida dates. Presumably a new tour itinerary will be posted as touring becomes feasible.
