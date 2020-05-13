Orlando Face Mask Strong receives fabric donation from Winter Park’s Rifle Paper to make masks for children's hospital

click to enlarge
Photo via Orlando Mask Strong
Orlando Face Mask Strong, a local volunteer group that has been making masks for caregivers in central Florida has just paired up with Winter Park small business Rifle Paper Company to make personal protective masks for those who need it most.
Rifle Paper company is a stationary and lifestyle brand based in Winter Park. They makes accessories, home decor, and many other products, but what makes them special is the hand painted designs they feature on their products, painted by co-founder, Anna Bond
.
OMFS
is a volunteer organization that aims to hand out a total of 100,000 masks during these troubled times. The organization is funded by donations from the community and other volunteers, but they also enjoy making the masks as the feeling of helping others is what drives their cause. The donation will allow the group to create 2,500 face masks for Nemours Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House in Lake Nona.
"We believe that we can’t wait for someone to solve this problem. We together can protect those heroes who are protecting us." says Bonnie Lewis, founder of Common Sewing
.
OFMS has already donated over 15,000 masks to medical workers, first responders and other essential workers who have been battling the COVID-19 pandemic in and around the Central Florida Area. This material donation from Rifle Paper Company will serve as a boost, as they provide the materials which allow OMFS to create masks and hand them out to other organizations in need around Central Florida. The extra material also frees up some of the budget once dedicated to making the masks, opening funds to pay OMFS’s workers, avoiding dreaded layoffs, and ultimately helping out the community through "building purpose, connection, and uplifting moments during these challenging times," said Daniel Ziss, OMFS lead organizer.
To find out more, visit the Orlando Face Mask Strong Facebook page
or the Common Sewing
website.
