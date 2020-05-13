Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Bloggytown

Orlando Face Mask Strong receives fabric donation from Winter Park’s Rifle Paper to make masks for children's hospital

Posted By on Wed, May 13, 2020 at 12:51 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDO MASK STRONG
  • Photo via Orlando Mask Strong
Orlando Face Mask Strong, a local volunteer group that has been making masks for caregivers in central Florida has just paired up with Winter Park small business Rifle Paper Company to make personal protective masks for those who need it most.

Rifle Paper company is a stationary and lifestyle brand based in Winter Park. They makes accessories, home decor, and many other products, but what makes them special is the hand painted designs they feature on their products, painted by co-founder, Anna Bond.



OMFS is a volunteer organization that aims to hand out a total of 100,000 masks during these troubled times. The organization is funded by donations from the community and other volunteers, but they also enjoy making the masks as the feeling of helping others is what drives their cause. The donation will allow the group to create 2,500 face masks for Nemours Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House in Lake Nona.
"We can't wait for someone to solve this problem ... together can protect those heroes who are protecting us." click to tweet
"We believe that we can’t wait for someone to solve this problem. We together can protect those heroes who are protecting us." says Bonnie Lewis, founder of Common Sewing.

OFMS has already donated over 15,000 masks to medical workers, first responders and other essential workers who have been battling the COVID-19 pandemic in and around the Central Florida Area. This material donation from Rifle Paper Company will serve as a boost, as they provide the materials which allow OMFS to create masks and hand them out to other organizations in need around Central Florida. The extra material also frees up some of the budget once dedicated to making the masks, opening funds to pay OMFS’s workers, avoiding dreaded layoffs, and ultimately helping out the community through "building purpose, connection, and uplifting moments during these challenging times," said Daniel Ziss, OMFS lead organizer.

To find out more, visit the Orlando Face Mask Strong Facebook page or the Common Sewing website.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

