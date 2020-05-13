New industry report details a mosh-less, very socially-distanced future for concerts

-High conspicuity gaff tape on the floor of an indoor space, or spray chalk, survey flags, and cones for outdoor spaces, to mark six foot (two meter) separation.

-Rope barriers and stanchions or bike rack to physically separate patrons.

-Open areas patrolled by workers performing the guest services functions of providing information, enforcing rules, and modeling healthy behavior.

-Messaging to patrons before and during the event through electronic messaging and physical signage.

-Messaging by the performer during the event.

And this isn't even taking into account news that the Governor of Missouri decreed that concerts can resume in the state

and the notion of drive-in shows is being floated in Texas and Colorado . The only clear consensus at this moment is that both musicians and their audience should be at home.

Despite the fact that everything can change on a dime with the discovery of a vaccine or a second wave of the pandemic putting us under even more stringent lockdowns, this is still a sobering read. These are all measures being discussed by venues, promoters, and Ticketmaster employees. We're not disputing the logic or the probable necessity of these guidelines, we're just taken aback by how much they'd fundamentally alter the experience and dynamic of attending a show in a smaller venue.