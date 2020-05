Montgomery Drive's Digital Scene 2.0 event brings together sounds from Orlando to Tokyo

click image Photo courtesy Japan Expo 2021

Sekino Hideo

shakuhachi flute music and a ninja sword demonstration.

Orlando music promoter Montgomery Drive has often surprised with events that bring new sounds from around the world to our citythinking in particularly of Hijokaiden at Will's Pub in 2016 and later this month that continues in cyberspace with the virtual event Digital Scene 2.0.Combining up-and-coming acts from around Florida like Miami's Laboratory and locals Dot Org with Georgia's Calico Vision and a group of comedians from across the country, Digital Scene will then be headlined by Karas and Hideo from Tokyo, Japan. The collaborative performance will center around improvisedAfter Hideo and Karas perform there will be a lecture and Q&A component, and we expect you'll have some questions after witnessing this collaboration.Digital Scene takes place on Saturday, May 23, at 8 p.m. Tune in to Montgomery Drive's Twitch channel to get in on the action. This one's going to be beyond eclectic, but if we're stuck with virtual shows for awhile, you might as well go all-out in putting together a diverse lineup. Digital Scene 2.0 is a great start.