Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, May 12, 2020

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

The magic is slowly making it's way back to Central Florida. Walt Disney World is now taking reservations. Here are the details. - LINK Listen up sports fans, professional basketball and soccer are making their way back onto the field and it may happen right here in Central Florida. - LINK If you're still commuting throughout Central Florida, you've probably seen the signs. Massive closures are headed for the ever evolving I-4 tomorrow and, just so you know, they'll be here a while! - LINK Not that we have any money, but it doesn't cost anything to look. Monday, Orlando's Mall at Millenia opened with some new rules, but the good things is, they have the same great inventory. - LINK