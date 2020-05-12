Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Posted By on Tue, May 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Disney Is Taking Reservations, What Does That Mean?



The magic is slowly making it's way back to Central Florida. Walt Disney World is now taking reservations. Here are the details. - LINK

Listen up sports fans, professional basketball and soccer are making their way back onto the field and it may happen right here in Central Florida. - LINK

If you're still commuting throughout Central Florida, you've probably seen the signs. Massive closures are headed for the ever evolving I-4 tomorrow and, just so you know, they'll be here a while! - LINK

Not that we have any money, but it doesn't cost anything to look. Monday, Orlando's Mall at Millenia opened with some new rules, but the good things is, they have the same great inventory. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

