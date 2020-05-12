Free downtown Orlando parking available through Sept. 1

click to enlarge Image via Google Maps

The 55 West Garage, at 60 W. Pine Street, is part of the program.

Parking in many downtown Orlando spots is now free through Sept. 1.

The Downtown Development Board announced the offer, called the Park DTO Program, on Tuesday. It's designed to increase visitation and spending in downtown Orlando.

The free parking is available at metered street spaces and in three city of Orlando garages downtown, but there are a few steps.To park free for up to two hours at a metered street spot, you'll have to download the ParkMobile app and use code "ParkDTO" – which you can use up to three times per account.

Additionally, customers of participating downtown businesses get parking stickers, giving them up to three hours of parking inside three City of Orlando parking garages (Central Boulevard, 55 West, and the Library Garage).



The promo codes and validation stickers are valid 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you stay longer than the freebie limit, the extra fee is the responsibility of the person parking.



"Downtown businesses are working to recover from the impacts of COVID-19, and they need your help," said DDB in a press release. "Drive here. We’ll cover parking. And downtown’s businesses will welcome you with open arms to take care of the rest!"



Interested downtown business can see if they're eligible for the validation stickers on the city's website.



Orange County lifted its nightly coronavirus curfew on Monday, and began offering free personal protective equipment to small businesses, and downtown is an especially great place to wear a mask.