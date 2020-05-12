Dochi Donuts to give away free donuts at East End Market this weekend

click to enlarge
Dochi Donuts is giving away free donuts this weekend, and all it takes is a tag.
The imminently 'grammable donut pop-up shop's return to the East End Market was already a welcome treat, but they're celebrating in signature style, but letting their krullers to the talking.
All you have to do is tag a friend in the comments of this post
on Dochi's Instagram feed:
The offer is good for one donut per person, during their business hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. They will be located on the second floor.
Dochi will be joined upstairs during those same hours by pop-up of the Mills 50 neighborhood's Royal Tea
, which will be serve their cheese-mouse-topped, bobba-dolloped and steeped-tea-leaf beverages.
When they're not at the East End Market, Dochi usually graces Lake Nona's Boxi Park. Boxi Park announced their temporary closure during coronavirus shutdowns on March 19, while East End has continued peddling their locally-sourced goods via a mobile market from a van.
The East End Mobile Market is serving a new trio of Thai dishes from kitchen tenant Cooking with Chay
, created by chef Chay Butz. The trio will offer shrimp pad with a side of two satay chickens, beef fried rice with a side of two spring rolls, and red chicken curry with a side of two spring rolls and jasmine rice.
They have an explainer video
on how to order. You can sign up here
for East End's alerts, too. The Mobile Market will deliver Wednesdays to College Park for lunch and Thornton-Hourglass-Delaney-Belair for dinner. On Thursdays, they'll deliver to Audubon Park and Colonial Town for lunch and to Baldwin Park for dinner. On Fridays, they're in Thornton Park, Hourglass, Delaney and Belair for lunch, and in College Park for dinner again. Saturdays, they are split between east Winter Park and Casselberry for lunch and west Winter Park and Maitland for dinner.
Permanent East Enders Skyebird Juice Bar and Experimental Kitchen
is open this weekend too, and their takeout window – open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – has been jumping lately. Skyebird is now hiring a new front-of-house team member to start part-time, but they say it could become full-time. If you have the attention to detail, customer service skills and the multi-tasking ability they're seeking, you can send your resume to contact@skyebird.com.
That all means there's a lot more than free donuts going on at East End Market right now.
