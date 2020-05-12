Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Tip Jar

Dochi Donuts to give away free donuts at East End Market this weekend

Posted By on Tue, May 12, 2020 at 7:58 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DOCHI/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Dochi/Facebook
Dochi Donuts is giving away free donuts this weekend, and all it takes is a tag.

The imminently 'grammable donut pop-up shop's return to the East End Market was already a welcome treat, but they're celebrating in signature style, but letting their krullers to the talking.



All you have to do is tag a friend in the comments of this post on Dochi's Instagram feed:
The offer is good for one donut per person, during their business hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. They will be located on the second floor.

Dochi will be joined upstairs during those same hours by pop-up of the Mills 50 neighborhood's Royal Tea, which will be serve their cheese-mouse-topped, bobba-dolloped and steeped-tea-leaf beverages.

When they're not at the East End Market, Dochi usually graces Lake Nona's Boxi Park. Boxi Park announced their temporary closure during coronavirus shutdowns on March 19, while East End has continued peddling their locally-sourced goods via a mobile market from a van.

The East End Mobile Market is serving a new trio of Thai dishes from kitchen tenant Cooking with Chay, created by chef Chay Butz. The trio will offer shrimp pad with a side of two satay chickens, beef fried rice with a side of two spring rolls, and red chicken curry with a side of two spring rolls and jasmine rice.
The East End Mobile Market is delivering meals from the kitchen tenants to different Orlando neighborhoods. click to tweet
They have an explainer video on how to order. You can sign up here for East End's alerts, too. The Mobile Market will deliver Wednesdays to College Park for lunch and Thornton-Hourglass-Delaney-Belair for dinner. On Thursdays, they'll deliver to Audubon Park and Colonial Town for lunch and to Baldwin Park for dinner. On Fridays, they're in Thornton Park, Hourglass, Delaney and Belair for lunch, and in College Park for dinner again. Saturdays, they are split between east Winter Park and Casselberry for lunch and west Winter Park and Maitland for dinner.

Permanent East Enders Skyebird Juice Bar and Experimental Kitchen is open this weekend too, and their takeout window – open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – has been jumping lately. Skyebird is now hiring a new front-of-house team member to start part-time, but they say it could become full-time. If you have the attention to detail, customer service skills and the multi-tasking ability they're seeking, you can send your resume to contact@skyebird.com.

That all means there's a lot more than free donuts going on at East End Market right now.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DOCHI/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Dochi/Facebook
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida-based adult film studio is making a 'Tiger King' parody porno Read More

  2. Florida property owners sue Gov. DeSantis for shutting down vacation rentals Read More

  3. As state begins to reopen, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extends state of emergency another 60 days Read More

  4. Florida senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott 'SLITHER' out unfunded bill to fight invasive species Read More

  5. Sette in Ivanhoe Village has been eighty-sixed, but Va and Trina return to Food Network with Guy Fieri this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation