Rest in peace Little Richard, and please enjoy this video of him holding court and performing at Epcot

Little Richard, the King and Queen of Rock & Roll and a true American original in every possible sense, passed away over the weekend. This death was a bit of an extra kick in the stomach. Little Richard is responsible for most everything we love in popular music. When he declared himself the "architect of rock & roll" there was not one bit of hyperbole in that statement.
His early recordings for Specialty Records in the late 1950s – including "Tutti Frutti,” “Long Tall Sally,” “Rip It Up,” “Good Golly, Miss Molly,” “Lucille” and “Keep a Knockin'" – made his reputation, setting a properly unhinged and passionate tone that would inspire musicians to this day.
Doing a deep-dive into Little Richard video gems on YouTube, we found a compilation clip of the Great One playing at Epcot from the early 2000s, and we had to share. This one's got everything: incredible stage banter ("Did y'all like the Geico commercial?"), he's-still-got-it-performance, and a stage invasion by a phalanx of middle-aged women. Enjoy.