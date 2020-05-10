Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Sunday, May 10, 2020

Rest in peace Little Richard, and please enjoy this video of him holding court and performing at Epcot

Little Richard, the King and Queen of Rock & Roll and a true American original in every possible sense, passed away over the weekend. This death was a bit of an extra kick in the stomach. Little Richard is responsible for most everything we love in popular music. When he declared himself the "architect of rock & roll" there was not one bit of hyperbole in that statement.

His early recordings for Specialty Records in the late 1950s  including "Tutti Frutti,” “Long Tall Sally,” “Rip It Up,” “Good Golly, Miss Molly,” “Lucille” and “Keep a Knockin'"  made his reputation, setting a properly unhinged and passionate tone that would inspire musicians to this day.

Everything about Little Richard was electric and compelling: the sound, the songs, the performances, the hair, that voice … hell even his appearance on Catalina Caper and his Taco Bell commercial were top-notch. 
There was never, ever a dull moment.

Doing a deep-dive into Little Richard video gems on YouTube, we found a compilation clip of the Great One playing at Epcot from the early 2000s, and we had to share. This one's got everything: incredible stage banter ("Did y'all like the Geico commercial?"), he's-still-got-it-performance, and a stage invasion by a phalanx of middle-aged women. Enjoy.



click image PHOTO COURTESY LITTLE RICHARD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Little Richard/Facebook

— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

