PETA is selling a 'Joe Exotic' Halloween costume

click to enlarge Screenshot via PETA

Since everyone from Nicolas Cage to Florida porn stars is looking to cash in on the Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, it only makes sense that PETA should too.

Sure, Halloween may be six months away, but PETA is already hawking a Joe Exotic costume.

The animal rights activist group is now taking preorders for its "Tiger King Killer" costume, which comes with a blonde mullet wig, a mustache, an orange jumpsuit, jail bars and a stuffed animal tiger toy.“Netflix's docuseriesglossed over Joe Exotic's cruelty to animals, but PETA's spoof Halloween costume makes clear that ‘Mr. Mullet’ belongs behind bars, where he can no longer harm a tuft of fur on any animal's head,” says PETA.The costume is selling for $159.00, and will ship by July 31. PETA suggests you machine wash the 65 percent polyester and 35 percent cotton costume with cold water and cruelty-free detergent.has exposed tiger exhibitors as ghouls who steal cubs from their mothers, exploit them as living photo props, and then often discard or kill them when they grow up," says PETA Foundation director of captive animal law enforcement Brittany Peet in a statement. "This Halloween, PETA will poke some pointed fun at a tiger killer who belongs behind bars, where he can no longer harm a hair on any animal's head."