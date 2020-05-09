Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Saturday, May 9, 2020

The Gist

PETA is selling a 'Joe Exotic' Halloween costume

Posted By on Sat, May 9, 2020 at 12:10 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA PETA
  • Screenshot via PETA

Since everyone from Nicolas Cage to Florida porn stars is looking to cash in on the Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, it only makes sense that PETA should too.

Sure, Halloween may be six months away, but PETA is already hawking a Joe Exotic costume.

The animal rights activist group is now taking preorders for its "Tiger King Killer" costume, which comes with a blonde mullet wig, a mustache, an orange jumpsuit, jail bars and a stuffed animal tiger toy.
The costume is selling for $159.00, and will ship by July 31. click to tweet
“Netflix's docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness glossed over Joe Exotic's cruelty to animals, but PETA's spoof Halloween costume makes clear that ‘Mr. Mullet’ belongs behind bars, where he can no longer harm a tuft of fur on any animal's head,” says PETA.

The costume is selling for $159.00, and will ship by July 31. PETA suggests you machine wash the 65 percent polyester and 35 percent cotton costume with cold water and cruelty-free detergent.

"Tiger King has exposed tiger exhibitors as ghouls who steal cubs from their mothers, exploit them as living photo props, and then often discard or kill them when they grow up," says PETA Foundation director of captive animal law enforcement Brittany Peet in a statement. "This Halloween, PETA will poke some pointed fun at a tiger killer who belongs behind bars, where he can no longer harm a hair on any animal's head."

This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

