Florida senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott 'SLITHER' out empty bill to fight invasive species

-
Photo via Donald Trump/Twitter
-
Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio returning to D.C. after a May 2019 MAGA rally in Panama City Beach, FL
Two of Florida's most reptilian politicians say they are "SLITHER"-ing out legislation to combat invasive species, but they haven't released the bill text.
U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott are co-sponsoring a bill called the Suppressing Looming Invasive Threats Harming Everglades Restoration Act, or "SLITHER." That's really what they named it.
The legislation supposedly funds new technology to target and eliminate the nonnative plants and animals that are threatening ongoing Everglades restoration. The senators say this includes remedies to remove the enormous Burmese pythons who moved to Florida sometime after you did.
"Everglades restoration is critically important to the State of Florida," said Rubio in a press release
. "The SLITHER Act will allow the federal, state, tribal, and local partners on the Task Force to collaborate and innovate in new ways."
If the proposal passes, says Rubio
, himself an accomplished
political chameleon
, it will also make it easier "to measure the progress of state and federal investment in Everglades restoration."
The South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Task Force would apparently be responsible for overseeing the funds, but not much else is explained in the two senators' statements.
Scott, who slithered to Florida from Texas after overseeing the largest cold-blooded Medicare fraud in U.S. history
, was equally nebulous about the bill but, well ... that's how Rick rolls.
"We've successfully fought to fund projects that preserve and protect our Everglades," said Scott said in a statement Monday. "But this incredible progress is threatened by invasive species."
What's not clear yet is how the proposal will actually work, along with everything else about it. All we know is that it has a bill number, S. 3603
, and a title that conjures up more questions than answers:
"A bill to amend the Water Resources Development Act of 1996 to require the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Task Force to develop a priority list for reducing, mitigating, and controlling invasive species within the South Florida ecosystem, and for other purposes."
So it amends Clinton-era water policy to include a priority list for the task force ... "and for other purposes"?
As of May 9, the text of the bill is still not available online, and so far, it has no companion bill in the U.S. House. Congress.gov indicates it was filed on Tuesday and read twice, before being referred to the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works
. That's all they have to say about it so far.
Undoubtedly, Burmese pythons are super-destructive to wildlife and human structures – Gov. Ron DeSantis even started a 'Python Bowl' with the NFL
last year to hunt them. Florida has more than 500 nonnative plant and animal species across the state, including the infamous "herpes monkeys"
of Jacksonville, feral hogs
everywhere, delicious lionfish
, huge-pooping northern curly-tailed lizards
and scampering iguanas
, just to name a few. According to the National Parks Service, the Everglades alone is believed to host 220 non-native plant species
and dozens of types of nonnative
reptiles, birds, amphibians, fish, insects, mammals, mollusks and crustaceans.
How would SLITHER slither into existing environmental and agricultural regulations? Only the bill text can reveal that, but the inclusion of the Water Resources Development Act of 1996
, signed by Bill Clinton, is a place to start. That act reauthorized the Secretary of the Army to carry out "specified projects for navigation, flood control, flood and storm damage reduction, environmental preservation and restoration, shoreline erosion protection, hydropower, and hurricane damage reduction" in Florida, the District of Columbia, and 16 other states – but that barely scratches the surface of its impact on Florida's coastlines and the Everglades.
Scott drops additional hints by mentioning two past projects, "repairs to the Herbert Hoover Dike and the EAA Reservoir." The Hoover Dike is the 143-mile earthen dam encircling nearly the entirety of Lake Okeechobee. It's managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and has been prone to spills and breaks since they built up its levees between 1932 and 1938
. The Florida Legislature and then-governor Scott approved a plan
to use state dollars to speed up dike repairs by three years.
The EAA Reservoir was initially planned to be completed in 2005, but was delayed to instead build it on land being acquired from U.S. Sugar
closer to Lake Okeechobee. When that deal fell through, the project had nowhere to go
. Work on the EAA Reservoir project isn't scheduled to begin again until 2021. So Scott's examples don't exactly instill confidence.
Even though this week's press releases don't address how the act would work or how much money would be spent combating invasive species, Shannon Estenoz
, COO of the Everglades Foundation, told the Fort Myers News-Press
she's optimistic anyway.
"Invasive species are really important, I think the government has some really good people working on it and I'm really grateful to those senators for paying attention to it and wanting to empower those folks even further," Estenoz said.
Though senators Rubio and Scott claim their legislation will protect the environment, their reticence to release even a small portion of their proposal is cause for concern. Whether the bill will help the Everglades – or the corporate interests seeking to further exploit Florida's "River of Grass
" – has yet to be known, but senators withholding legislation from public scrutiny is as sneaky as a Burmese python plucking white-tailed deer
from the mouths of native bobcats.
This story is ongoing and will be updated when there more information about S. 3603 is released by Scott, Rubio or the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.
_
