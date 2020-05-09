Florida senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott 'SLITHER' out empty bill to fight invasive species

click to enlarge Photo via Donald Trump/Twitter

Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio returning to D.C. after a May 2019 MAGA rally in Panama City Beach, FL

Two of Florida's most reptilian politicians say they are "SLITHER"-ing out legislation to combat invasive species, but they haven't released the bill text.

U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott are co-sponsoring a bill called the Suppressing Looming Invasive Threats Harming Everglades Restoration Act, or "SLITHER." That's really what they named it.

The legislation supposedly funds new technology to target and eliminate the nonnative plants and animals that are threatening ongoing Everglades restoration. The senators say this includes remedies to remove the enormous Burmese pythons who moved to Florida sometime after you did.

