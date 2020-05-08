Friday, May 8, 2020
The Mennello Museum to host virtual studio visit with Lemon Press artists Anna Cruz and Adam Lavigne
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 11:22 AM
Photo courtesy Mennello Museum/Facebook
Next week, the Mennello Museum of American Art
is hosting the latest installment of a series of virtual studio tours with artists involved in their upcoming Construct Our Orlando exhibition, still set for this autumn. The subjects will be the duo behind Lemon Press
, Anna Cruz and Adam Lavigne.
Lavigne and Cruz run Lemon Press as both a design studio and one of the best zine-publishing houses in our city, and they'll show viewers around their space and hopefully preview some work-in-progress.
As an added bonus, Mills 50 bar Lil Indies is whipping up a themed cocktail for this event, and it can be picked up in a pre-made batch for a damn nice accompaniment to the event.
The Lemon Press Studio Visit
happens on Wednesday, May 13, at 6 p.m. It will most likely be viewable on the Mennello Facebook but follow this event page
just to be on the safe side.
