The Mennello Museum to host virtual studio visit with Lemon Press artists Anna Cruz and Adam Lavigne

Next week, the Mennello Museum of American Art is hosting the latest installment of a series of virtual studio tours with artists involved in their upcoming Construct Our Orlando exhibition, still set for this autumn. The subjects will be the duo behind Lemon Press , Anna Cruz and Adam Lavigne.Lavigne and Cruz run Lemon Press as both a design studio and one of the best zine-publishing houses in our city, and they'll show viewers around their space and hopefully preview some work-in-progress.As an added bonus, Mills 50 bar Lil Indies is whipping up a themed cocktail for this event, and it can be picked up in a pre-made batch for a damn nice accompaniment to the event.The Lemon Press Studio Visit happens on Wednesday, May 13, at 6 p.m. It will most likely be viewable on the Mennello Facebook but follow this event page just to be on the safe side.