Friday, May 8, 2020

The Heard

The lineup for this year's international punk fest Foreign Dissent will be unveiled during a watch party on Facebook later today

Posted By on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 10:59 AM

Guerilla Poubelle at Foreign Dissent 5 - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly
  • Guerilla Poubelle at Foreign Dissent 5
Punching Babies, the enterprise of local punk lifer Craig Mazer, is hopeful. Hopeful that Gainesville's massive punk weekender Fest is happening later this year  and indeed they  released the line-up for October full-steam ahead  and hopeful that his own annual spin-off Foreign Dissent showcase can happen.

Foreign Dissent is a yearly mini-fest of international performers playing the Fest, giving them both another chance to perform and another paycheck after making such a long trek to Florida. The continual closing of borders and anti-immigration policies of the Trump administration have given this event an increasing sense of urgency and poignancy over the last few years.



Now Punching Babies are ready to unveil the *fingers crossed* first round of bands for the lineup of this year's Foreign Dissent and are doing it later this afternoon as a virtual watch party on Facebook. The NFL draft was online and people watched, so why not? It's a fun concept. And free.

Foreign Dissent's lineup Watch Party happens today, Friday, May 8, at 5 p.m. Follow this Facebook post to join in on the festivities.


— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

