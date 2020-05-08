The lineup for this year's international punk fest Foreign Dissent will be unveiled during a watch party on Facebook later today

Punching Babies, the enterprise of local punk lifer Craig Mazer, is hopeful. Hopeful that Gainesville's massive punk weekender Fest is happening later this year – and indeed they released the line-up for October full-steam ahead – and hopeful that his own annual spin-off Foreign Dissent showcase can happen.
Foreign Dissent is a yearly mini-fest of international performers playing the Fest, giving them both another chance to perform and another paycheck after making such a long trek to Florida. The continual closing of borders and anti-immigration policies of the Trump administration have given this event an increasing sense of urgency and poignancy over the last few years.
Now Punching Babies are ready to unveil the *fingers crossed* first round of bands for the lineup of this year's Foreign Dissent and are doing it later this afternoon as a virtual watch party on Facebook. The NFL draft was online and people watched, so why not? It's a fun concept. And free.
Foreign Dissent's lineup Watch Party happens today, Friday, May 8, at 5 p.m. Follow this Facebook post to join in on the festivities.