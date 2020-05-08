Florida's state forest campgrounds begin to reopen today

click to enlarge
Photo of Florida beach campgrounds via Adobe Stock
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced that most of Florida’s State Forest campgrounds
, primitive campsites and trailheads will reopen Friday with limited capacity.
The phased plan, however, keeps some recreation and day-use areas closed, as well as restrooms located outside of open campgrounds.
“Our Florida State Forest recreation areas are some of Florida’s greatest natural treasures, but in an abundance of caution, we are taking a cautious, measured approach to reopening these areas while continuing to follow CDC (federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines,” said Fried in a statement.
You can see a full list of areas that are open or closed here
The announcement comes about a week after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the reopening roughly 80 Florida state parks
with some restrictions.
Last week, Hillsborough County also announced it will begin opening up some county parks and nature preserves
on May 4. On Monday, the City of Tampa
announced it was reopening all beaches, and dog parks.
Manatee, Hernando, Sarasota and Pinellas counties, all voted to reopen their beaches, as well
This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
