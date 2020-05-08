Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 8, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida's state forest campgrounds begin to reopen today

Posted By on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 2:06 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO OF FLORIDA BEACH CAMPGROUNDS VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo of Florida beach campgrounds via Adobe Stock
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced that most of Florida’s State Forest campgrounds, primitive campsites and trailheads will reopen Friday with limited capacity.

The phased plan, however, keeps some recreation and day-use areas closed, as well as restrooms located outside of open campgrounds.



“Our Florida State Forest recreation areas are some of Florida’s greatest natural treasures, but in an abundance of caution, we are taking a cautious, measured approach to reopening these areas while continuing to follow CDC (federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines,” said Fried in a statement.

You can see a full list of areas that are open or closed here.
The announcement comes about a week after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the reopening roughly 80 Florida state parks with some restrictions.

Last week, Hillsborough County also announced it will begin opening up some county parks and nature preserves on May 4. On Monday, the City of Tampa announced it was reopening all beaches, and dog parks.

Manatee, Hernando, Sarasota and Pinellas counties, all voted to reopen their beaches, as well.


This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Clermont's Crown Lounge regrets racist sign Read More

  2. Sette in Ivanhoe Village has been eighty-sixed, but Va and Trina return to Food Network with Guy Fieri this week Read More

  3. Florida-based adult film studio is making a 'Tiger King' parody porno Read More

  4. Yes, Sweet Tomatoes is closing permanently, including all Orlando locations Read More

  5. Florida barber shops, hair salons and nail salons to reopen on Monday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation