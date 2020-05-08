Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Friday, May 8, 2020

Florida barber shops, hair salons and nail salons to reopen on Monday

Posted By on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 3:55 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GOV. RON DESANTIS
  • Photo via Gov. Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that the ongoing phase one reopening of Florida's economy will allow barber shops, hair salons and nail salons to reopen on Monday, as well.

He made the announcement via a social media video of J Henry, owner of J Henry’s Barber Shop in downtown Orlando, who shared some of the details.

"I'm happy to join Gov. Ron DeSantis as we reopen barber shops, hair salons and nail salons. We are ready to get back to work and make some money," said Henry. "But getting back to work we want to be safe and continue to wear our gloves, wear masks, book by appointments and continue to keep the community safe."

"I know everyone is happy to come out and support the barber shops, but we want to continue to keep one thing in mind," added Henry, "safety is always first."

At a Friday afternoon press conference, DeSantis extended the state of emergency for 60 additional days, until Tuesday, July 7, and allowed Palm Beach County to join the rest of the Florida counties participating in the phased reopening of restaurants and retail stores.

DeSantis noted the state's rate of positive COVID-19 test results has lowered to 1.91 percent, "the lowest we've had since the epidemic began."

"There's a lot of good trends, the work certainly isn't done," said DeSantis Friday, "but I think it's pretty clear in every corner of the state, flattening the curve so every hospital system is able to cope, that has been achieved."

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

