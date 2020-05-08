Florida barber shops, hair salons and nail salons to reopen on Monday

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that the ongoing phase one reopening of Florida's economy will allow barber shops, hair salons and nail salons to reopen on Monday, as well.
He made the announcement via a social media video of J Henry, owner of J Henry’s Barber Shop in downtown Orlando, who shared some of the details."I'm happy to join Gov. Ron DeSantis as we reopen barber shops, hair salons and nail salons. We are ready to get back to work and make some money," said Henry. "But getting back to work we want to be safe and continue to wear our gloves, wear masks, book by appointments and continue to keep the community safe."
