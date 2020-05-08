As state begins to reopen, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extends state of emergency another 60 days

click to enlarge
Photo via Gov. Ron DeSantis/Twitter
On the same day Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that it’s safe enough to go get a haircut at a salon
, he also extended the state of emergency order.
During a Friday press conference, DeSantis announced that he has extended the state of emergency until Tuesday, July 7, a move that helps secure federal funds that would help mobilize resources more effectively.
DeSantis also stated that he has allowed Palm Beach County to join the rest of Florida’s counties under Phase 1, which means it can begin reopening restaurants and retail stores.
You can read the whole memorandum here
.
The 60-day extension comes as Florida approaches its first weekend where many local beaches, restaurants, parks, and retail businesses have reopened to the public after the initial shutdown. The state of emergency extension also comes as Florida surpasses 40,000 COVID-19 cases, as well as 1,669 deaths.
As the Tampa Bay Times
pointed out, this past week was the most deadly so far during the coronavirus pandemic. “The state’s death toll jumped by 401 people, an average of 57 new recorded fatalities each day since May 1,” said the Times.
At least we’ll all look good while under a state of emergency.
This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
