Friday, May 8, 2020
A 90-pound barrel of weed washed ashore in Florida last week
By Colin Wolf
on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 1:10 PM
Photo via Monroe County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
As our state slowly begins to reopen and return to normal, it’s only fitting that a massive container of marijuana beached itself on a Florida beach last week.
According to a Facebook post
from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a call on April 30, near 109th St. Oceanside, when someone reported a blue barrel that had washed ashore on the Marathon beach.
Photo via Monroe County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
Turns out it was filled with five trash bags containing approximately 90-pounds of weed, which was later turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol for proper disposal.
This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
