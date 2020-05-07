SeaWorld Orlando announces birth of four spotted eagle rays

This is a positive story, about four new cartilaginous fish – and they are admittedly very cute!
Screenshot via SeaWorld
These babies came into this crazy world with little smiling faces, but their births are also a big zoological deal because they're a near-threatened species, and included in the Species Survival Plan of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
The new pups are available to visit at Discovery Cove's Grand Reef, and you can check out video of the blessed event here: