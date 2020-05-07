Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Thursday, May 7, 2020

SeaWorld Orlando announces birth of four spotted eagle rays

Posted By on Thu, May 7, 2020 at 3:21 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA SEAWORLD
  • Screenshot via SeaWorld
Discovery Cove, SeaWorld's interactive aquatic-animal theme park, announced Thursday the birth of four spotted eagle rays.

When they are old enough, the baby rays will be assigned to train their own third-party replacements from Jamaica and Guatemala, before they are laid off.



Just kidding! This story isn't about SeaWorld firing 100 call-center employees last year, or furloughing over 90 percent of its workforce in March, or even about them burning through five different CEOs in the last six years.

This is a positive story, about four new cartilaginous fish – and they are admittedly very cute!
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA SEAWORLD
  • Screenshot via SeaWorld
These babies came into this crazy world with little smiling faces, but their births are also a big zoological deal because they're a near-threatened species, and included in the Species Survival Plan of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The new pups are available to visit at Discovery Cove's Grand Reef, and you can check out video of the blessed event here:

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

