SeaWorld Orlando announces birth of four spotted eagle rays

Discovery Cove, SeaWorld's interactive aquatic-animal theme park, announced Thursday the birth of four spotted eagle rays.When they are old enough, the baby rays will be assigned to train their own third-party replacements from Jamaica and Guatemala, before they are laid off.Just kidding! This story isn't about SeaWorld firing 100 call-center employees last year, or furloughing over 90 percent of its workforce in March, or even about them burning through five different CEOs in the last six years.This is a positive story, about four new cartilaginous fish –These babies came into this crazy world with little smiling faces, but their births are also a big zoological deal because they're a near-threatened species, and included in the Species Survival Plan of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.The new pups are available to visit at Discovery Cove's Grand Reef, and you can check out video of the blessed event here: