The Gist

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Florida-based adult film studio is making a 'Tiger King' parody porno

Posted By on Thu, May 7, 2020 at 4:04 PM

One of the true constants in life is that everything you enjoy will eventually end up as a porno parody in some form or another, and the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" is no exception.

Yesterday, Tampa-based Blazed Studios announced that they have begun casting calls for a “Tiger King” porno that will be filmed once the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us.



Blazed Studios says the film will be distributed by Pulse Distribution, and that they’ve already secured porn stars Macy Cartel as Carole Baskin, Nadia White as Joe Exotic, Warren Peace as Doc Antle, and you can expect "a cameo from Carole's missing husband Don."
"I had multiple friends tell me it was the number one thing I needed to watch," said studio owner Mark Blaze to AVN. "I posted (on FB) that I was going to watch it and within minutes Macy Cartel replied and said she smelled a parody and wanted to be Carole Baskin. Soon afterward Nadia White sent me a photo of her as Joe Exotic and that was it—the project was born."

No word yet on what the name of the project will be, so please allow me to offer a few suggestions:
  • Hey all you horny cats and kittens
  • I saw a Tiger and a Tiger saw a porno
  • This porno is going to financially ruin me
In related news, Nicolas Cage recently signed on to play Joe Exotic in a “Tiger King” television mini-series.


This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

