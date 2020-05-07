Obviously, if you’re in an essential business or your industry has been allowed to stay partially open, like gas stations or restaurant food deliveries, you may not have to change the way that you do business. However, for many companies, like law firms, retailers, etc., they have had to become innovative. Here are a few of the ways that we’ve seen non-essential businesses around Orlando adapt to the Florida governor’s stay at home order:
Not every company can just make a couple of modifications and be back in the black, however. For some, being labeled as a non-essential business means that they can’t work at all until the economy returns to somewhat of a state of normalcy.
If downtime really means a complete stoppage for your business, you’re probably looking for ways to make your business come bounding back. One of the approaches we’ve taken with some of our Orlando clients is to reinvigorate their SEO marketing campaigns.
As a provider of Orlando SEO services, we recognized that any slowdown in what had been up until now a raging hot economy would open up the potential for our clients to climb in search engine rankings for targeted keywords. It’s been a winning strategy and we’ve seen significant gains.
Now, a lot of people reading this are probably thinking, “If I can’t sell anything, why would I worry about marketing?” And that’s a really good point. There are a lot of companies all around Orlando who are struggling to pay their employees and to keep their doors from closing permanently.
But this is exactly why companies who have been shut out of Google page ones by larger, more aggressive competitors have a shot at making gains. Here’s how it’s been working:
The city of Orlando is a jewel of both the Florida and the U.S. economies. We all have to face the fact, though, that not all of our businesses are going to come away from COVID-19 pandemic intact. One of the ways that your business can stay relevant is by making your company searchable by your target market. A well-executed SEO campaign can help with that.
