Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Postponed Miss Jill Scott show at the Hard Rock Live is now officially canceled
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, May 6, 2020 at 11:16 AM
Photo courtesy Miss Jill Scott/Facebook
Confirmation comes today that the Miss Jill Scott
concert at the Hard Rock Live –
initially set for March 18 and then postponed
to a later date – has now been officially canceled
.
The R&B star was set to celebrate the 20th anniversary
of her influential debut album Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1
in full on this tour.
Full refunds will be available from Ticketmaster or the Hard Rock Live. You can also email orlando.live@hardrock.com for more information.
