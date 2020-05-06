Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Postponed Miss Jill Scott show at the Hard Rock Live is now officially canceled

Posted By on Wed, May 6, 2020 at 11:16 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY MISS JILL SCOTT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Miss Jill Scott/Facebook
Confirmation comes today that the Miss Jill Scott concert at the Hard Rock Live  initially set for March 18 and then postponed to a later date has now been officially canceled.

The R&B star was set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her influential debut album Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1 in full on this tour.



Full refunds will be available from Ticketmaster or the Hard Rock Live. You can also email orlando.live@hardrock.com for more information.


— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

