Mexican hot dog vendor Cholo Dogs to move into downtown Orlando's Market on Magnolia

Wally's, Whippoorwill and other joints around town. Furtero says the cart will continue to roll around various events and in the Mills 50 District.



Cholo Dogs, the wrestling-inspired Mexican hot dog concept run by former ring brawler Franco Furtero, will move into the Market on Magnolia The "ween slinger" will take over the space vacated by That Noodle Spot and join Da Kine Poke and 081 Wood Fired Pizza inside the urban bar/eatery June 1.Cholo Dogs operated as a food cart often setting up atJordan Eichenblatt, who owns Cholo dogs along with Chris Delahoz, says the menu at their Market on Magnolia location will expand to include salads and "four new weens."A second Cholo Dogs location is being planned for later this year or early 2021.Follow Cholo Dogs on Instagram and Facebook