Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Mexican hot dog vendor Cholo Dogs to move into downtown Orlando's Market on Magnolia

Posted By on Tue, May 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CHOLO DOGS/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Cholo Dogs/Instagram
Cholo Dogs, the wrestling-inspired Mexican hot dog concept run by former ring brawler Franco Furtero, will move into the Market on Magnolia.

The "ween slinger" will take over the space vacated by That Noodle Spot and join Da Kine Poke and 081 Wood Fired Pizza inside the urban bar/eatery June 1.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CHOLO DOGS/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Cholo Dogs/Instagram
Cholo Dogs operated as a food cart often setting up at Wally's, Whippoorwill and other joints around town. Furtero says the cart will continue to roll around various events and in the Mills 50 District.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CHOLO DOGS/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Cholo Dogs/Instagram
Jordan Eichenblatt, who owns Cholo dogs along with Chris Delahoz, says the menu at their Market on Magnolia location will expand to include salads and "four new weens."



A second Cholo Dogs location is being planned for later this year or early 2021.

Follow Cholo Dogs on Instagram and Facebook.

— Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

