Local music collective Swamp Sistas to hold their annual La La fest online this month

Beth McKee

The Swamp Sistas, a multi-genre local femme music collective led by Beth McKee , have announced the date of their 9th annual La La showcase and, yeah, it's a livestream. Can't be helped. But damn, this is an impressive and eclectic lineup sure to impress even once removed.The lineup is packed, with a lot of pleasantly surprising names in the mix: Hannah Harber, Terri Binion, Cat Ridgeway, Amy Robbins, Rachel Decker, E-Turn, Bayonne Riley, Susan Lilley, and Bethany Myers.The show hopes to raise awareness and funds for the local Second Harvest Food Bank. Swamp Sistas La La Hope from Home is on Saturday, May 16, at 11 a.m. and going on into the evening. Watch from the Swamp Sistas Facebook Live