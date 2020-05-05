Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

The Heard

Local music collective Swamp Sistas to hold their annual La La fest online this month

Posted By on Tue, May 5, 2020 at 9:58 PM

click image Beth McKee - PHOTO COURTESY BETH MCKEE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Beth McKee/Facebook
  • Beth McKee
The Swamp Sistas, a multi-genre local femme music collective led by Beth McKee, have announced the date of their 9th annual La La showcase and, yeah, it's a livestream. Can't be helped. But damn, this is an impressive and eclectic lineup sure to impress even once removed.

The lineup is packed, with a lot of pleasantly surprising names in the mix: Hannah Harber, Terri Binion, Cat Ridgeway, Amy Robbins, Rachel Decker, E-Turn, Bayonne Riley, Susan Lilley, and Bethany Myers.



The show hopes to raise awareness and funds for the local Second Harvest Food Bank.

Swamp Sistas La La Hope from Home is on Saturday, May 16, at 11 a.m. and going on into the evening. Watch from the Swamp Sistas Facebook Live.


— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. These are the rules Florida restaurants must follow to reopen Monday Read More

  2. Mexican hot dog vendor Cholo Dogs to move into downtown Orlando's Market on Magnolia Read More

  3. Orlando restaurants can expand seating to parking lots, sidewalks Read More

  4. Florida's hair salons and barber shops to remain closed, for now Read More

  5. Winter Park author wins Bram Stoker Award for novel of the year, set in Central Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation