Monday, May 4, 2020

The Heard

Orlando's Golden Pelicans play a farewell Facebook Live show for drummer Rich Evans at Will's Pub on Friday

Posted By on Mon, May 4, 2020 at 10:27 AM

click image PHOTO VIA GOLDEN PELICANS/BANDCAMP
  • Photo via Golden Pelicans/Bandcamp
Just as we were starting to think, "Okay fine, I guess livestream shows will do for the moment," we get a Facebook notification that Golden Pelicans are playing a farewell set on Facebook Live from an empty Will's Pub this Friday. It's going to be a weird week.

Golden Pelicans drummer, Total Punk/Mind Meld Records CEO and Mayhem on Mills bookerman Rich Evans is moving to Portland this month  which is going to leave a pretty big hole in Orlando's underground scene  and whereas in normal times you'd expect this event to be marked by some pretty ear-bleeding shows, that's just not an option right now.



What we will get is the Golden Pelicans taking the stage at Will's Pub  their home away from home  and going hard one last time for quite awhile. Expect trash-punk anthems, top-level stage banter and emotion.

Golden Pelicans play the Will's Pub stage on Facebook Live on Friday, May , at 9 p.m. And that felt very weird to type.


— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

