Orlando's Golden Pelicans play a farewell Facebook Live show for drummer Rich Evans at Will's Pub on Friday

Just as we were starting to think, "Okay fine, I guess livestream shows will do for the moment," we get a Facebook notification that Golden Pelicans are playing a farewell set on Facebook Live from an empty Will's Pub this Friday. It's going to be a weird week.
Golden Pelicans drummer, Total Punk/Mind Meld Records CEO and Mayhem on Mills bookerman Rich Evans is moving to Portland this month – which is going to leave a pretty big hole in Orlando's underground scene – and whereas in normal times you'd expect this event to be marked by some pretty ear-bleeding shows, that's just not an option right now.
What we will get is the Golden Pelicans taking the stage at Will's Pub – their home away from home – and going hard one last time for quite awhile. Expect trash-punk anthems, top-level stage banter and emotion.