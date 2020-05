Orlando's Golden Pelicans play a farewell Facebook Live show for drummer Rich Evans at Will's Pub on Friday

click image Photo via Golden Pelicans/Bandcamp

Just as we were starting to think, "Okay fine, I guess livestream shows will do for the moment," we get a Facebook notification that Golden Pelicans are playing a farewell set on Facebook Live from an empty Will's Pub this Friday. It's going to be a weird week. Golden Pelicans drummer, Total Punk/ Mind Meld Records CEO and Mayhem on Mills bookerman Rich Evans is moving to Portland this monthwhich is going to leave a pretty big hole in Orlando's underground sceneand whereas in normal times you'd expect this event to be marked by some pretty ear-bleeding shows, that's just not an option right now.What we will get is the Golden Pelicans taking the stage at Will's Pubtheir home away from homeand going hard one last time for quite awhile. Expect trash-punk anthems, top-level stage banter and emotion. Golden Pelicans play the Will's Pub stage on Facebook Live on Friday, May , at 9 p.m. And that felt very weird to type.