Monday, May 4, 2020

Orlando publisher Burrow Press presents a virtual edition of their Loose Lips literary reading series this week

click image LOOSE LIPS PHOTO COURTESY BURROW PRESS
  • Loose Lips photo courtesy Burrow Press
Local literary imprint Burrow Press will be holding the newest edition of their literary reading series  Loose Lips  online this week, but fear not, the usual constellation of Orlando's literary lights (and beyond) will be present and accounted for, just socially distanced.

This "Stay at Home" edition will see Burrow Press publisher Ryan Rivas joined by Ronan Ryan, Dallas Woodburn, Tod Caviness, Rick Moody, Chad Anderson, Blair Hurley, and (what!?) Greg Proops. John King, host of the "Drunken Odyssey" podcast, will be compering the evening.

Loose Lips (May at Home Edition) goes down Tuesday night, May 5, at p.m. There will be a streaming link posted in the Facebook event page right before the reading.



— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

