Monday, May 4, 2020
Orlando publisher Burrow Press presents a virtual edition of their Loose Lips literary reading series this week
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, May 4, 2020 at 3:13 PM
click image
-
Loose Lips photo courtesy Burrow Press
Local literary imprint Burrow Press
will be holding the newest edition of their literary reading series –
Loose Lips –
online this week, but fear not, the usual constellation of Orlando's literary lights (and beyond) will be present and accounted for, just socially distanced.
Loose Lips (May at Home Edition)
This "Stay at Home" edition will see Burrow Press publisher Ryan Rivas joined by Ronan Ryan, Dallas Woodburn, Tod Caviness, Rick Moody, Chad Anderson, Blair Hurley, and (what!?) Greg Proops
. John King, host of the "Drunken Odyssey" podcast, will be compering the evening.
goes down Tuesday night, May 5, at p.m. There will be a streaming link posted in the Facebook event page
right before the reading.
— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags: Burrow Press, Loose Lips, Livestream, Literary, Readings, Orlando, Writers, Authors, Image
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.