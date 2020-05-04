Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, May 4, 2020

Downtown Credo permanently closes College Park location

Posted By on Mon, May 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DOWNTOWN CREDO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Downtown CREDO/Facebook
Sad news from College Park, as Downtown Credo announced Monday they are closing their first-ever location, at 706 W. Smith Street.

The name-your-own-price coffee shop "is permanently closed and will not reopen," said the company in an email. They plan to continue operations at their other two Orlando locations, in the Health Village and the North Quarter.



"I'm simply honored that we were able to serve our neighbors for nearly a decade," wrote Ben Hoyer, founder and managing partner of Downtown Credo. "I am excited to welcome everyone to our two other shops, as we continue to serve direct-trade coffee for decades to come."
In a Facebook video, Hoyer said:

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DOWNTOWN CREDO
  • Photo via Downtown CREDO
"Man, we have all learned how unpredictable things can be in these last several weeks, but one thing we always know is that there will be a season for everything. And I am bummed to share with you that Downtown Credo College Park location's season's coming to an end. We are so proud of all the things that have taken place within that little shop over the last nine years. People have celebrated weddings and babies."

That's where the video ends, but the company plans to continue its relationships with its growers in Guatemala, Mexico, and Honduras, to make coffee available at its other two locations, 550 E. Rollins Street and 885 North Orange Ave.

The closure is attributed to "the open-ended effects of COVID-19 coupled with an increasing rent burden," said the statement.

"We are thankful that the shop fulfilled our CREDO of providing meaning, impact, and community to thousands of people, and we’ll be forever grateful to everyone that has supported."

You can pre-order an original fan shirt from the store's online shop, and learn more about the shop on their website.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

