The Top CBD Gummies Available Right Now

CBD gummies and the best CBD oil have become amongst the diet of popular culture.
From your neighborhood corner store to household franchises, there are a number of different actors all trying to get their hands in the industry either as manufacturers or distributors. Because of this, a lot of untrustworthy sources have started to pop up, making many in the industry skeptical. Not only does it make people miss out on the joys of CBD, but it can completely turn them off completely.
To combat the trend of mediocre CBD, we decided to compile a few of the best CBD gummies. As the choice of ingestion amongst Baby Boomers and Generation Z, we decided it would be the best option for you to sink your teeth into. With all of the choices below bringing on top-tier quality, you won’t have any problems finding a great supplier amongst this mix. Here’s the best CBD gummies on the market:
One of the most trusted names in CBD, Verma Farms has been a front runner in the industry for a number of years now. Investing quite a bit into quality, Verma is known for setting the standard for a lot of products, with gummies coming in as a strong contender. Most recently Verma Farms released a new lineup of more edibles that diversify their offerings, with the current lineup including Peachy Pau Hana, Blueberry Wave, Maui Melon, Beary Beach, Wahoo Worm, Hawaiian Rainbow, Tropical Cherry, Island Apple, and Rainbow Worms. As you can see, Verma Farms has been busy setting the standard for a wide range of flavors, but the quality of CBD in general.
Verma’s mission comes from what they call a ‘Hawaiian approach’ to CBD. Keeping things as close to natural as possible, the biggest thing that’s commented on about Verma is the experience. From start to finish it’s all about ensuring what you’re getting is as pure as it can be. Having a solid understanding of how people use CBD in their day-to-day, these gummies are designed to be here for the long-haul, implementing themselves as your household favorite in no time.
A company that’s held strong to their name, Fab CBD is an all-time favorite amongst industry mainstays, with their gummies as a premiere choice amongst their product listings. Coming in one flavor, Fab CBD’s fruit-flavored chews come in a 750mg package that breaks down to 25mg per gummy at 30 per bottle. For flavor, their little fruit bears are somewhat refreshing, providing a texture that is easy to bite but doesn’t get stuck to your teeth. Yes, if you’re looking for a one-stop-shop for quality, Fab CBD does an excellent job.
One thing we love about Fab CBD is how honest they are to their mission. Putting forth a big push towards trust and transparency, Fab was one of the first ones to start a dialogue around what should be going into CBD on a national scale. Now considered a frontrunner in the industry, Fab is not only a recognizable voice but a product curator as well. Their lineup is simple, but effective, setting a gold standard for what fabulous CBD looks like.
Keeping their lineup of CBD gummies as simple as possible, Joy Organics is a company that puts a lot into the quality of their offerings, which certainly pays off upon the first bite. Starting at $39.95, Joy Organics offers 30 gummies at 10mg per piece in the flavors Strawberry Lemonade or Green Apple. A solid choice for those who want an organic supplier, Joy Organics not only lives true to its name but does so at a price point that doesn’t upcharge for premium. Instead, it’s one of the more accessible brands out there, which we love.
With Joy Organics, their mission of developing high-quality products are affordable prices shines through. Made by those who’ve taken CBD for a while, this team understands the landscape of the industry in how there’s a lot of people aiming to charge an arm and leg for products half as good. Instead, Joy Organics does it right, giving people access to quality CBD without having to pay out of the nose for it.
Another great brand that preaches and follows holistic practices, CBDfx has been a favorite amongst the industry for a long time. Wanting their brand to be known for quality and potency, CBDfx’s gummies are an interesting variety of broad-spectrum snacks. Currently, their flavors include regular, Tumeric and Spirulina, Melatonin, Apple Cider Vinegar, and Biotin (for hair and nails). As you can see, CBDfx puts a lot of emphasis on experience, which is why they’ve grown to be such a prominent name.
Derived from organic offerings, CBDfx designs edibles for a wonderful experience down to the T. Providing an easy to take system, their variations between ingredients like Apple Cider Vinegar and Melatonin prove that they put a lot of thought into why people take CBD, leaning in on certain health-conscious initiatives in the mainstream. This forward-thinking has paid off big for them, becoming a brand people look towards for innovation in the CBD industry. Check them out if you’re looking for something solution-oriented.
Although not incredibly flashy, Creating Better Days have started to make a solid name for themselves amongst the CBD industry. Offering a few different variety packs of Nano-CBD, their flavors include Sour Gummy Bears, Watermelon Rings, Sour Apple Rings, Rainbow Belts, Pop Bottles, Peach Rings, Cheery Bombs, and a Fruit Salad. As a brand that’s crept its way into glass and tobacco shops all across the united states, Creating Better Days has developed a solid word of mouth, and with their approach, it’s easy to see why.
With a holistic approach mission in their name, Creating Better Days was an early company to keep its offerings honest. Hosting the same branding and image since they began, their big focus has been on product development around different wants and needs from around the industry. That feedback has paid off tenfold because beyond just gummies, Creating Better Days is starting to develop some killer products. Be on the lookout for them as they continue to blossom across the mainstream.
Offering one of the bigger varieties of gummies on the list, Diamond CBD shines bright past the competition. Including everything from gummy bears and fruit chews to peach rings and watermelon slices, all the classics are still there in a variety of different dosages that range from 75mg packs all the way up to 1000mg per pack. With competitive pricing across the board, Diamond CBD definitely has something to offer for everyone, coming in as low as $6.49. Perfect for those who are just trying to get into CBD, Diamond CBD has you covered.
Developing into a popular name for CBD, Diamond has an approach that any and all can love. By providing solutions that are at such a solid entry point, people can get access to quality CBD without having to pay extensively, as well as can simply try it to see how they fare. In particular, their $6.49 pack for edibles is a great example of why we love Diamond in that they offer flexibility and variety a lot of other suppliers are afraid to take on (fearing dead inventory). Instead, that risk is what has separated Diamond CBD apart, making options that will serve the overall industry best in the long-haul.
Offering a premium product at an affordable price is a tall task, but the entire mantra behind Premium Jane. Offering a single variety pack of CBD gummies, Premium Jane’s bottle costs $55 and comes with 30 25mg gummies. Stemming for organic sourcing, the pricepoint for 25mg at $55 for the bottle is quite the value, especially considering how reputable Premium Jane’s name is across the CBD industry.
Crafted with organic, USA-grown hemp, Premium Jane is dedicated to being a standard-setter in the CBD industry. Based in Arizona, they’ve compiled a team of different disciplines to all come together to make the purest strains they can, relying on themselves rather than third party suppliers. Additionally, Premium Jane keeps it pure without any pesticides or heavy fertilizers, electing instead to make their CBD as close to from the earth as possible. Quite simply, this is a brand that’s passionate about CBD, becoming a well-respected evangelist across the nation...only with the actions to back it up too.
A massively popular name in CBD, PureKana has one of the original lifestyle influencers of the industry. Now amassed a huge following on social media, PureKana’s word of mouth has grown rapidly, becoming as close to a household name in the industry as you could get. The biggest reason for their success has come from being an earlier educator and promoter of what CBD could possibly do, with many following along and crediting them for opening the door. Beyond just the lip service, however, their products can talk a big game too.
PureKana only has one CBD gummy offering, but it’s also one of our favorites in the industry. Starting at $40, PureKana’s bottle of vegan gummies is 25mg per piece and comes with 20 gummies in each. A solid deal for what you’re getting, there’s no wool being pulled over your eyes here. Instead, it’s just a good product from those who want to make sure this industry blossoms, with the end consumer ultimately reaping the rewards.
If you’re looking for a CBD gummy that will give you a loving embrace, then look no further than Hugs CBD. A comforting name, their product is suitable to match, coming with a CBD gummy pack that is a mixed variety of grape, orange, and lemon. At 10mg per piece, their broad-spectrum CBD is top quality, and with each pack containing 30 pieces, you’re not getting a bad deal. Although slightly steeper at $50 per bottle, you’re also paying for much more of a craft brand than a lot of other varieties.
A solid alternative company, Hugs was made to bring a new standard to CBD. Aiming to include more transparency, they certainly don’t hold back on much in terms of quality. Even though it can be difficult for a lot of newcomers to shine through amongst them mix, Hug has done a great job so far, letting their product speak for itself. Don’t be surprised if they start branching out more and more over the years because this is a brand we predict the CBD industry to welcome with open arms.
Although we absolutely love CBD gummies, we’ll be the first to say that before you start snacking away, it’s smart to consult with your doctor about if CBD is right for you. Additionally, take your time in the exploration of CBD, because while we’ve given you a great introduction, everyone’s going to want something different out of their experience. If CBD gummies are something you truly are trying to implement into your daily routine, be mindful of what that experience will look like (including when and why you take them) to ensure that you’re maximizing the benefits. With the right foundation, the best CBD gummies could be something you enjoy not just in your day-to-day, but for a lifetime.
