Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 1, 2020

Bloggytown

The 2020 Best of Orlando Readers Poll is now open for voting

Posted By on Fri, May 1, 2020 at 9:26 AM

click to enlarge boo-vote-votingsiteheader-1100.jpg
LET'S DO THIS! You didn't think we were skipping the Best of Orlando this year, did you?

Look, just because the world has gone clownshoes doesn't mean we don't still celebrate the City Beautiful. In fact, maybe this year, The Year of Our Viral Overlords 2020, it's more important than ever to hang on to, remember, praise and anticipate all the best Orlando has to offer.



So go to orlandoweekly.com/vote and VOTE. Tell us about the best pizza, the best local big shot, the best happy hour, the best record store and all your other favorites. We've added categories important to this weird summer like best curbside service, best local leader during the pandemic and best park to social distance in.

As always, we'll record your answers and share the results in August. Thanks for reading, and thanks for voting. The real best of Orlando is YOU.

_
Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider supporting this free publication with a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of Best Of Orlando, orlando Weekly

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Controversial Windermere grilled-cheese restaurant plans to legally reopen dining room on Monday Read More

  2. Florida weatherman's dog just delivered a perfect forecast Read More

  3. Orange County to continue nightly curfews when Florida partially reopens Monday Read More

  4. Publix is now selling face masks Read More

  5. Radio personality Lynn 'Moira' Dictor qualifies by petition to challenge Seminole County Tax Collector Greenberg Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation