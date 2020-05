The 2020 Best of Orlando Readers Poll is now open for voting

click to enlarge

You didn't think we were skipping the Best of Orlando this year, did you?Look, just because the world has gone clownshoes doesn't mean we don't still celebrate the City Beautiful. In fact, maybe this year, The Year of Our Viral Overlords 2020, it's more important than ever to hang on to, remember, praise and anticipate all the best Orlando has to offer.So go to orlandoweekly.com/vote and VOTE. Tell us about the best pizza, the best local big shot, the best happy hour, the best record store and all your other favorites. We've added categories important to this weird summer like best curbside service, best local leader during the pandemic and best park to social distance in.As always, we'll record your answers and share the results in August. Thanks for reading, and thanks for voting. The real best of Orlando is YOU.

_

Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider supporting this free publication with a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.