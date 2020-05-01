Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 1, 2020

Bloggytown

Orlando Weekly restaurant critic Faiyaz Kara is proud to be part of the publication that gives voice to the voiceless

Posted By on Fri, May 1, 2020 at 4:35 PM

click to enlarge We may have one of the last incognito restaurant reviewers in all the land. - PHOTO BY FAIYAZ KARA
  • Photo by Faiyaz Kara
  • We may have one of the last incognito restaurant reviewers in all the land.

This is one in a series of essays from friends and allies of Orlando Weekly readers in support of our recently launched Press Club. Faiyaz Kara moved to Orlando from Toronto, Canada; he became Orlando Weekly’s restaurant critic in 2006. He’s now arguably the best-known food writer in the city.

When I rode Toronto's subways and streetcars; when I pounded back maple dips at Tim Hortons; when I sat in a doctor’s office awaiting free health care: The alt-weekly was there. My comfort read. I was drawn to the free-thinking columnists in NOW Magazine and Eye Weekly who helped form my worldview (not to mention I felt unbearably cool tucking one of these finger-stainers under my armpit – hey, it was the ’90s). On reading Kathryn Borel’s guerrilla wit in Eye, I thought, Why aren't all restaurant reviews written like this? Then there was Eye managing editor William Burrill, whose gonzo irreverence and humor was as much a foundation in his writing as it was in his mayoral campaign of 1997.

When I moved to Orlando in 1999, it was the Weekly I tucked under my armpit, thankful that a) it didn't stain my fingers as badly as NOW and Eye and b) the writing wasn't just honest and progressive, but provocative and clever. Billy Manes’ “B-List,” “Blister” and “Happytown” columns became a Wednesday must-read for me. When Manes ran for mayor in 2005, I couldn't help but think of ol’ Billy Burrill.

A year later, I became Orlando Weekly's restaurant critic and felt incredibly proud to be a part of its ballsy, defiant narrative. Today, I’m proud that it continues to hold the establishment to task by openly challenging tradition, championing the arts and giving a voice to the voiceless; proud that the commentary is as unabashedly colorful as the Orlando Weekly newspaper boxes scattered about town; and proud its words have made an indelible impact on our community. Diversity of opinion is essential to any serious metropolis and Orlando Weekly, I'm happy to report, still takes its alternativeness seriously.

_
Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider supporting this free publication with a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Controversial Windermere grilled-cheese restaurant plans to legally reopen dining room on Monday Read More

  2. Florida weatherman's dog just delivered a perfect forecast Read More

  3. Orange County to continue nightly curfews when Florida partially reopens Monday Read More

  4. Radio personality Lynn 'Moira' Dictor qualifies by petition to challenge Seminole County Tax Collector Greenberg Read More

  5. Publix is now selling face masks Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation