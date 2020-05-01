Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

The Heard

Friday, May 1, 2020

The Heard

Music website Bandcamp is waiving its service fees again today, so buy some local music

Fri, May 1, 2020

Bandcamp, the online hub for digital music and merchandise, is once again waiving all of its service fees today. If you purchase digital music or merchandise on the site today, Bandcamp won't take a cut, which is a nice little boost for musicians with releases on the site. So maybe now would be a good time for you to spend a few stimulus dollars, if you can spare it.

With live music and touring on indefinite pause, purchasing digital tracks or physical album releases and merchandise from an artist is a great way to support our local music scene and your own favorite national artists.



We thought we'd take this opportunity to steer you towards some notable albums and singles that have been recorded or released by local musicians on Bandcamp during the quarantine period here in Orlando, and a few musicians whose album releases were impacted by the coronavirus shutdown. Enjoy, there are plenty of amazing sounds to be found.

Soulbase, Music to Quarantine To

Future Bartenders, "Payment Status Unavailable"

Deicidal Regime, Antibiosis
Matthew Bertram, Rainy Day

430 Steps, Citizen of Nothing

Red Rodeo, Warning Shots

Tape Studies, Kept Underneath

Ray Brazen, Guitar Flipout!

Alien Witch, Seasonless World

As a last note, when they did this back in March, the site slowed down quite a bit because of the influx in traffic. Our advice is, be patient.

— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

