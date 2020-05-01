Music website Bandcamp is waiving its service fees again today, so buy some local music

click image
Bandcamp
, the online hub for digital music and merchandise, is once again waiving all of its service fees
today. If you purchase digital music or merchandise on the site today, Bandcamp won't take a cut, which is a nice little boost for musicians with releases on the site. So maybe now would be a good time for you to spend a few stimulus dollars, if you can spare it.
With live music and touring on indefinite pause, purchasing digital tracks or physical album releases and merchandise from an artist is a great way to support our local music scene and your own favorite national artists.
We thought we'd take this opportunity to steer you towards some notable albums and singles that have been recorded or released by local musicians on Bandcamp during the quarantine period here in Orlando, and a few musicians whose album releases were impacted by the coronavirus shutdown. Enjoy, there are plenty of amazing sounds to be found.
Soulbase
, Music to Quarantine To
Future Bartenders
, "Payment Status Unavailable"
Deicidal Regime, Antibiosis
Matthew Bertram
, Rainy Day
430 Steps
, Citizen of Nothing
Red Rodeo
, Warning Shots
Tape Studies
, Kept Underneath
Ray Brazen
, Guitar Flipout!
Alien Witch
, Seasonless World
As a last note, when they did this back in March, the site slowed down quite a bit because of the influx in traffic. Our advice is, be patient.
