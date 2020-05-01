Friday, May 1, 2020
Local dream-pop group Tidepools to go (Instagram) Live for the Social's Sunday Music Mass this weekend
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, May 1, 2020 at 10:28 AM
Photo courtesy Tidepools/Facebook
Up-and-coming young dream-pop outfit
Tidepools
are set to take over the Social's socials, as part of the venue's new weekend Instagram livestream performance series,
Sunday Music Mass
.
The
inaugural headliner was
local psych-rock heatseekers Timothy Eerie, and the Social has a weekly lineup finalized through June. Expert Timing, URL and Raising Cadence are all set to perform in future installments.
Tidepools headline Sunday Mass
from the stage of downtown's Social on Sunday, May 3, at 7 p.m. Go to the
Social's Instagram
on the appointed day and hour to watch.
