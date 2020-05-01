Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

The Heard

Friday, May 1, 2020

The Heard

Local dream-pop group Tidepools to go (Instagram) Live for the Social's Sunday Music Mass this weekend

Posted By on Fri, May 1, 2020 at 10:28 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY TIDEPOOLS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Tidepools/Facebook
Up-and-coming young dream-pop outfit Tidepools are set to take over the Social's socials, as part of the venue's new weekend Instagram livestream performance series, Sunday Music Mass.

The inaugural headliner was local psych-rock heatseekers Timothy Eerie, and the Social has a weekly lineup finalized through June. Expert Timing, URL and Raising Cadence are all set to perform in future installments.



Tidepools headline Sunday Mass from the stage of downtown's Social on Sunday, May 3, at 7 p.m. Go to the Social's Instagram on the appointed day and hour to watch.



— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.



Calendar

