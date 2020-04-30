Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

The Heard

Thursday, April 30, 2020

The Heard

Orlando outsider musician Ray Brazen releases collection of 1990s instrumental demos

Posted By on Thu, Apr 30, 2020 at 10:47 AM

click image Vintage shot of Ray Brazen - PHOTO COURTESY RAY BRAZEN FAN CLUB
  • Photo courtesy Ray Brazen Fan Club
  • Vintage shot of Ray Brazen
The quarantine has a lot of us going through old possessions, photos, letters, yearbooks … and local outsider musician Ray Brazen is no exception. Brazen is a dedicated archivist, and luckily for us he recently unearthed a clutch of his instrumental demos from the early 1990s.

Brazen ripped them to digital  also pausing to dub a few onto his preferred physical medium, the cassette tape  and made them available on his Bandcamp page late last week.

The tracks and unfinished sketches on Guitar Flipout! are furious and angular, thoroughly and thankfully disconnected from any of the grunge or alternative rock conventions of that time. They're reflective of a musical mind still restless to this day.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

  |  

