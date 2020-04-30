Thursday, April 30, 2020
Orlando outsider musician Ray Brazen releases collection of 1990s instrumental demos
By Matthew Moyer
April 30, 2020
The quarantine has a lot of us going through old possessions, photos, letters, yearbooks … and local outsider musician Ray Brazen
is no exception. Brazen is a dedicated archivist
, and luckily for us he recently unearthed a clutch of his instrumental demos from the early 1990s.
Brazen ripped them to digital –
also pausing to dub a few onto his preferred physical medium, the cassette tape –
and made them available on his Bandcamp page late last week
.
The tracks and unfinished sketches on Guitar Flipout!
are furious and angular, thoroughly and thankfully disconnected from any of the grunge or alternative rock conventions of that time. They're reflective of a musical mind still restless to this day.
