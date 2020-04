Downtown Orlando's Cocktails and Screams offers spooky to-go cocktail kits twice a week

click image Photo courtesy Cocktails and Screams/Facebook

For those who enjoy libations on the darkly ornate side, haunted downtown watering hole Cocktails & Screams is offering their specialty spooky cocktails in to-go batches and kits for those who wish to engage in a little mixologist-as-mad scientist action.On Wednesdays and Saturdays the bar will be opening the doors of their Pine Street crypt for business, offering a handful of their signature beverages to-go style, like the Drunkin' Pumpkin, Witches Brew and Frog's Breath. Each kits comes with a bottle of the cocktail, and a box of horrifyingly themed extras and enhancements. Kits run around $40 and are good for about five drinks.Ordering ahead is the way to go to reserve your order. Call or text