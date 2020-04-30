Thursday, April 30, 2020
Downtown Orlando's Cocktails and Screams offers spooky to-go cocktail kits twice a week
By Matthew Moyer
Photo courtesy Cocktails and Screams/Facebook
For those who enjoy libations on the darkly ornate side, haunted downtown watering hole Cocktails & Screams
is offering their specialty spooky cocktails in to-go batches and kits for those who wish to engage in a little mixologist-as-mad scientist action.
On Wednesdays and Saturdays the bar will be opening the doors of their Pine Street crypt for business, offering a handful of their signature beverages
to-go style, like the Drunkin' Pumpkin, Witches Brew and Frog's Breath. Each kits comes with a bottle of the cocktail, and a box of horrifyingly themed extras and enhancements. Kits run around $40 and are good for about five drinks.
Ordering ahead is the way to go to reserve your order. Call or text 407-955-0266 or visit their Facebook for info.
— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
