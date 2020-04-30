If you’re the kind of person who likes to research your purchases before you make a decision, you may be feeling a bit overwhelmed when choosing which CBD oil brand to go with. After all, you’re looking for the right product to support your health and well-being.
CBD is one of the most exciting developments in health care so far this century, and thousands of companies are trying to gain a foothold in the market. The downside of having so many options, however, is that there are plenty of companies that are either careless or downright deceptive in their marketing and manufacturing practices. When you, the consumer, try to get informed so you can make good decisions, you end up flooded with information.
The process becomes far less enjoyable when you’re struggling to distinguish good information from inaccurate information, and you end up just wishing someone would put together a list of the best CBD oil companies out there. That’s why we’ve done our research and compiled a list of the top 20 CBD oil brands you can buy.
These brands have quality standards that are backed by close oversight and rigorous testing, creating CBD products that will safely meet your needs. When you get your CBD oils from the companies listed here, you can trust that your health and well-being are top priority.
The Penguin CBD team wants all our lives to be as chill as a penguin’s, which is why they’ve created some of the best products on the market. Not only do they offer CBD oil that blows the competition away; all their products are made with superior quality in mind. In fact, Maxim recently named Penguin the “hottest CBD brand around” and the No. 1 CBD oil to buy.
Made with CBD isolate for outstanding flavor, Penguin’s CBD gummies are some of the most delicious on the market. Their CBD topical cream will soothe dry skin for a bright complexion no matter the weather.
And if you just want something you can swallow with your morning vitamins and forget about, their CBD capsules are potent, precise and convenient. They were designed for fast absorption so you can get your day moving with a clear head and a smile on your face.
When you need a little sunshine in your life, Verma Farms will deliver. Their CBD products were created with the Hawaiian Islands as their inspiration, and they deliver a special kind of mellow. Verma Farms has put together three different CBD oil formulas to keep you in that surf-and-sun state of mind, no matter what the day throws your way.
Having a hard time dragging yourself out of bed? Try their Boost formula for an extra kick of energy in the morning. Are you being pulled in all directions by a hectic day? Try the Focus CBD oil to bring you back to where you need to be. Need some help winding down at the end of the day? Chill CBD oil helps you relax and get a good night’s rest so you can do it all again tomorrow.
Sunday Scaries isn’t just a fun brand; they’re also responsible when it comes to their CBD. They ensure that the hemp they use comes from a reputable source, and that their products are as safe and effective as can be. The Sunday Scaries website is as entertaining as it is informative, and they offer a full line of delicious products to help you keep smiling throughout your day — on any day of the week.
Developed by a doctor and a professional fitness competitor who works in the health-care industry, Balance CBD is formulated with your well-being in mind. The founders of the company understand how important it is to stay healthy so you can always be at the top of your game. Their organic, vegan CBD oils are formulated to support your health, and you can even talk to a doctor through their website to get resources and recommendations.
PureKana offers high-quality CBD at some of the highest doses on the market. Their gold-label oil packs 5,000mg of CBD into that little bottle, which comes to a whopping 83.3mg per serving. It’s perfect for when you want to have complete control over how much CBD you are getting. You can use just a few drops to help you relax a little, or you can use the whole dropper for an extra dose of health and happiness.
The seven brothers who founded Charlotte’s Web were trying to help a little girl overcome debilitating seizures when they set out to find the strain and formula of CBD that would give her some relief. Since then, their brand has become known as a pillar of the industry, with some of the highest-quality standards, as well as a full list of philanthropic contributions. The Stanley brothers are well into their mission of “Doing well by doing good,” and the world is a better place because of it.
Founded in 2012, Plus+CBD was one of the first companies to enter the market making hemp-derived CBD. They have been rigorous about their research, and have even sponsored scientific studies to validate the effectiveness of their products. They focus on the purity and quality of every batch of CBD they produce, and are one of the few brands that boast full traceability of their CBD, from seed to sale.
Having a pharmacist as part of their founding team has shaped the way Green Roads approaches every part of their business. Their mission to “help every person find the healthiest version of themselves through the power of plants” is driven by consumer advocacy and transparency, giving their customers some of the best products on the market today.
CBDistillery’s focus is to educate and inform the public about the benefits of CBD, and to help everyone make good choices about what is right for them. They want people to have easy access to high-quality, effective CBD products, which is why they monitor every part of the process, from the initial soil testing to the moment the products show up at your door. Their website offers plenty of insightful, educational material, and their exceptional selection of products is affordable and straightforward.
When the founders of this company both had back surgeries to repair traumatic spinal injuries, they found that the pain medications they were given made them feel awful. That’s when they decided to take a holistic approach to their pain management and discovered the powers of CBD. Now they are achieving their goals of making the world a better place through the power of plants, and providing some of the best CBD oils in the business.
Joy Organics is yet another brand that was born from personal experience turned passion. Joy Smith found that CBD was one of the only things that could help her with her health-related problems, but she was frustrated by the lack of dependability offered by the products on the market. So she and her family started a CBD company with trust and consistency in mind. Their ethical stance and quality products have made them one of the top CBD brands on the market today.
Fab’s products are made with the mission of helping you be your best self every single day. Fab CBD is part of a company that has three prongs: nutrition, pets and CBD. Each one plays an important role in supporting our well-being, and Fab’s CBD oil is the foundation of it all. They offer four different strengths and five different flavors, so you are sure to find exactly what you are looking for with Fab CBD.
Kat’s Naturals uses farms in the southeastern United States to create a sustainable local ecosystem for the company. They support their community by using resources close to home, facilitating the transfer of crops from tobacco to hemp, and employing people from the area to keep their process running smoothly. You know you can trust their CBD oil because they are close enough to personally monitor every step, and offer some of the top products in the industry.
Receptra Naturals was born out of the frustration of looking for a CBD product that could consistently deliver relief from pain and inflammation. The brand wants to create the most trusted products available. They are a small company, and every one of their employees has the same passion for bringing the powerful benefits of CBD to everyone. That’s why their products are part of the movement to make the world a better place through the healing power of truth.
NuLeaf Naturals has been working since 2014 to bring you the purest, most potent CBD oils possible. They have carefully crafted the strains they use, in order to pack the most effective components of the hemp plant into one powerful extract that will give you exactly what you are looking for in your CBD, without any additives.
Hemp Bombs is another company that oversees the whole process of their CBD products, from seed to sale. They also manufacture all of their products in-house. That means none of the labor that goes into the super-pure CBD they make is outsourced. Their bright, bold packaging should put a smile on your face, and the products inside should keep it there.
Lazarus Naturals has a goal of making their CBD products accessible and affordable for everyone, and they are backing that goal up with their actions. They make pure and dependable CBD for all of their oils, based on the best practices on the market, and they offer discounts to veterans, people with disabilities, and those with low incomes. Lazarus Naturals is an up-and-coming company set to change the world with their passion for personal well-being supported by the power of plants.
Eureka Effects is a company dedicated to healthy clarity. They have worked to create strains with the most powerful entourage effect of all the best terpenes found in the hemp plant combined in their oils. Take advantage of the full benefits of pure, potent CBD for those “aha” moments that come with complete mental focus.
Premium Jane focuses on bringing you pure and simple CBD products made from hemp grown in highly controlled, strain-specific microclimates. The developers behind Premium Jane come from a variety of backgrounds, and include farmers, agriculturists, biologists and chemists. Their aim is to bring you effective products that you can use every day. Support your well-being with Premium Jane CBD oil.
Superfine CBD is also super simple. This brand focuses on just one thing: CBD oil. They want to bring the best CBD possible to market, and their products contain only two ingredients, CBD and hemp-seed oil.
There are no fillers and no additives. You have two choices of strength when you make a purchase from their website, and there are no frills. Instead of wowing you with a fancy website and packaging, they let their products speak for themselves.
