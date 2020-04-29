Three Winter Park restaurants host Thursday pop-up food bazaar to benefit Maitland's Enzian theater

click to enlarge
-
Photo via 4 Rivers Smokehouse/Facebook
-
4 Rivers Smokehouse is serving platters of ribs, sliced brisket, pulled pork and smoked sausage.
Maitland's Enzian theater, with its doors closed since mid-March
, has been especially hard-hit by the pandemic shutdown – but they're not backing down from their creative fight for survival.
Last week, the indie film house released four theatrical films
for on-demand streaming, and now a trio of nearby Winter Park restaurants are stepping forward to fundraise for the nonprofit with a drive-thru pop-up.
On Thursday, April 30, you can call or email a food order
(by noon) to 4 Rivers Smokehouse, Agave Azul Winter Park, or the Ravenous Pig, and then pick it up at Enzian between 5 and 7 p.m. Each of the three restaurants are creating specialty "advanced food orders," offering two-person ($30) and four-person ($60) hot meals. They plan to run out on Thursday, so you'll want to reserve a spot early.
The Ravenous Pig
(email aubrey@theravenouspig.com to order) is serving up a pork tenderloin dinner, a take-and-bake lasagna with local mushrooms and house-made ricotta, and three signature beverage options. Agave Azul
(email eat@agaveazulwinterpark.com to order) is serving a carne asada steak pack, and a guajillo citrus chicken pack. And 4 Rivers Smokehouse
(call 844-474-8377 to order and mention Enzian) is serving up giant, meaty platters for two and four people, including ribs, sliced brisket, pulled pork and smoked sausage, with sides aplenty. They're also providing four options to store cold for future eating, including lasagne, ziti and Italian sausage, and chicken enchilada and chicken-broccoli casseroles.
Of each order picked up at Enzian on Thursday, $5 and $10 directly goes to Enzian, based on the size of the order. The restaurants are also encouraging takeout diners to rent one of the theater's streaming films, further contributing and making it a date night.
The event, coordinated with Feed the Need Florida, also offers two batched cocktails from Eden Bar to bring home and shake over ice. These include the Birds of Paradise (white and overproof rum with Aperol, pineapple and fresh lime juice) and the Garden of Eden (vodka and elderflower liqueur with fresh mint, lime juice and cucumber simple syrup). They come in two sizes priced at $12 and $22, for 8 ounces and 16 ounces, respectively.
Eden Bar says those sizes are two or four servings, but you can also drink two of the 16-ouncers by yourself and wake up in a brand new month on Friday.
For more info, including the detailed menu for each restaurant can be found on the event's Facebook page
. If you can't take part but want to support Enzian until they can safely reopen, regular donations are welcome
on their website too. Enzian is located at 1300 Orlando Ave. in Maitland.
click to enlarge
_
-
Photo via Enzian/Facebook
-
Enzian theater and Eden Bar
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.