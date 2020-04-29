Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Heathrow-based Gator's Dockside permanently closes its Tampa location due to coronavirus

Posted By on Wed, Apr 29, 2020 at 12:04 PM

click to enlarge Gator’s Dockside in Tampa, at 5840 E. Fowler Ave. - IMAGE VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Image via Google Maps
  • Gator’s Dockside in Tampa, at 5840 E. Fowler Ave.
One of Tampa’s sports bars known for wings and beer just shuttered permanently because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the first to do so for the Central Florida-based chain.

Gator’s Dockside in Tampa, located at 5840 E. Fowler Ave., announced yesterday in a Facebook post that they have closed “due to COVID-19 complications."

“After 17 years with you, we are sad to say goodbye,” reads the post. “We will miss you all.”
Originally founded in Florida by two brothers and friend, the chain was based out of Jacksonville. In 2001, Heathrow-based Ultimate Franchise Systems bought a significant stake of the company in a partnership to try to take it national, according to Orlando Business Journal.

According to their website, other 25 locations of the statewide franchise remain open for takeout and delivery, with one restaurant in Port Canaveral listed as “temporarily closed.”



No Orlando locations are currently listed as closed and, among others in Central Florida, the Baldwin Park location is offering " target="_blank">lunch specials for pickups.
This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

