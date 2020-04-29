Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, like Rick Scott, also thinks unemployed people make too much money

Posted By on Wed, Apr 29, 2020 at 5:04 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA @SENATORRUBIOPRESS/TWITTER
  • Photo via @SenatorRubioPress/Twitter
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio joined the ranks of fellow Republican Senator Rick Scott, claiming the estimated 26 million unemployed people in the U.S impacted by the coronavirus pandemic don’t actually want to return to work because they make too much money.

On Wednesday, the Rubio spoke about the Paycheck Protection Program on Fox and Friends, and expressed his concerns about the program’s shortcomings, but also praised it as the “most successful part of the entire CARES Act.”

But among the senator’s concerns was the notion that unemployed people make too much money.
"A lot of people are having trouble re-hiring workers because the workers are saying to them 'I'm making more on unemployment,'" Rubio said. click to tweet
“A lot of people are having trouble re-hiring workers because the workers are saying to them ‘I’m making more on unemployment,’” Rubio said. “Not everybody, most people would prefer to have a job obviously, but that’s an issue we’re hearing reports about.”

Rubio’s comment came shortly after Sen. Rick Scott decried the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.



“If given the chance to make more on a government program than in a job, some will make the rational and reasonable decision to delay going back to work, hampering our economic recovery,” Scott tweeted in response to a Wall Street Journal article.

The former governor also wrote an op-ed for Fox News that criticized the CARES Act for not setting a limit on unemployment insurance benefits at the employee’s previous salary.

“Don’t incentivize workers to stay on government-run, taxpayer-funded programs when this crisis has ended and we need them to go back to work. That’s not complicated,” Scott wrote.

This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Recreational marijuana supporters fire back challenge to new Florida law Read More

  2. Chef John Tesar of Orlando's Knife & Spoon is selling some of the finest steaks you will ever taste Read More

  3. Ways to get free food near Kissimmee if you missed out on Tuesday's produce giveaway Read More

  4. Florida Sen. Rick Scott says unemployed people make too much money, won't 'go back to work' Read More

  5. Clearwater woman is selling Trump voodoo dolls to benefit local food bank Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation