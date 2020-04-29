Central Florida hospitality workers stage automobile caravans to raise awareness of crisis

with dozens of cars festooned with banners, signs and painted messages about how our fellow citizens are in a state of very real economic emergency.

they'll announce their seven demands aimed at Governor DeSantis and state leaders.

will follow one another, driving together toward Orlando, where

These suddenly-jobless workers

–

employed by Walt Disney World, the Convention Center, and area hotels and restaurants

–

find themselves navigating an unemployment benefits system

, where, even with new state resources being devoted to it, only a small

have been processed and verified.





Though Disney and now Universal have pledged to auto-enroll furloughed employees into the state's unemployment system, aid and assistance is still in danger of not coming quickly enough.

Organizers say, "we have waited for weeks without the unemployment pay we are owed."Because most rent and mortgage payments are due on Friday, you can bet housing relief will be among the demands, including suspending rent payments for tenants."There's not enough food in our kitchens," says the event announcement. "If we had healthcare before the crisis, many of us lost it with our jobs."