Central Florida hospitality workers stage automobile caravans to raise awareness of crisis

with dozens of cars festooned with banners, signs and painted messages about how our fellow citizens are in a state of very real economic emergency.





These suddenly-jobless workers – employed by Walt Disney World, the Convention Center, and area hotels and restaurants – find themselves navigating an unemployment benefits system designed to fail , where, even with new state resources being devoted to it, only a small percentage of applicants have been processed and verified. Organizers say, "we have waited for weeks without the unemployment pay we are owed."



Though Disney and now Universal have pledged to auto-enroll furloughed employees into the state's unemployment system, aid and assistance is still in danger of not coming quickly enough. Because most rent and mortgage payments are due on Friday, you can bet housing relief will be among the demands, including suspending rent payments for tenants.



"There's not enough food in our kitchens," says the event announcement. "If we had healthcare before the crisis, many of us lost it with our jobs."

Organizers say, "we have waited for weeks without the unemployment pay we are owed."Because most rent and mortgage payments are due on Friday, you can bet housing relief will be among the demands, including suspending rent payments for tenants."There's not enough food in our kitchens," says the event announcement. "If we had healthcare before the crisis, many of us lost it with our jobs."

Turns out it's not just entitled man-children (and the woman who love them) staging automobile protests, these protests can be used for good ends too.Just over a week ago, Central Florida-area hospitality workers undertook an automobile "prayer caravan" making their way through the Azalea Park and Washington Shores neighborhoods to protest the (very) broken Florida unemployment system. That action was spearheaded by service-workers union Unite Here Local 362, which represents over 20,000 workers in Central Florida's tourism industry –